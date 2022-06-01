Kyle Coetzer defies UAE with century in Cricket World Cup League 2 in Texas

The UAE suffered defeat on their return to Cricket World Cup League 2 action after Kyle Coetzer defied them in Texas.

The Scotland captain hit an unbeaten century to lead his side to a four-wicket win at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland.

While the UAE were playing their first game in a series which also involved hosts United States, it was Scotland’s third match in four days.

The national team’s batters showed signs of rust as they initially struggled to score against Scotland’s pace attack of Chris Sole and Adrian Neill.

Chirag Suri, the UAE opener, top-scored with 69 and shared a stand worth 66 with teenaged wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind for the second wicket.

Once Aravind had departed, caught by Calum Macleod off the left-arm spin of Hamza Tahir, Suri found another capable accomplice in the form of CP Rizwan.

Rizwan made a breezy 55 from 57 balls, but UAE were restricted to 215 for nine from their 50 overs, with Sole the pick of the bowlers as he took four for 27.

In its short history to date, the new ground in Pearland – a town on the outskirts of Houston – has proved a high scoring venue. In the previous two matches in the tri-series, the winning sides had posted totals in excess of 300.

As such, the UAE effort against Scotland appeared to be below par. However, they made their opposition work for their victory.

Junaid Siddique dismissed Matthew Cross with the fourth ball of the innings, and the national team had their in-form opponents on 88 for five when captain Ahmed Raza dismissed Dylan Budge.

UAE felt aggrieved not to have been better placed. Rizwan, who took his first international wicket when he bowled Richie Berrington, also felt he had Coetzer caught behind by Aravind when on 40.

The UAE’s imploring appeal was turned down, though, and Coetzer made them pay. He and allrounder Michael Leask shared a seminal stand worth 114 for the sixth Scotland wicket.

Although Leask fell three short of a half-century when he became the second of Basil Hameed’s two wickets, he had taken his side to the point of victory.

Coetzer was not out on 108 at the non-striker’s end when Chris Greaves hit the winning runs off the last ball of the 48th over.

Victory consolidated Scotland’s position in second place in the table, behind Oman. UAE remain third in a competition which carries with it three automatic qualifying places for the global Qualifier ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

The national team face United States in their second match on tour later on Wednesday, starting at 7.30pm UAE time. It will be streamed live on icc.tv.