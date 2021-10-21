T20 World Cup: Kyle Coetzer seals Scotland's Super 12 spot and ends Oman's campaign

Kyle Coetzer batted through pain to guide Scotland through to the Super 12, and end Oman’s participation in their home T20 World Cup.

Scotland’s captain suffered a hand injury during Oman’s innings, and spent much of the second half of that time off the field.

He still emerged to open the batting. Despite being visibly pained on many occasions when he struck the ball, he cast off his recent poor form by playing the knock which set up his side’s run chase.

Coetzer hit three big sixes as he made 41 in 28 balls. Although he was bowled by Khawar Ali with the job not yet done, Richie Berrington and Matt Cross saw the side over the line with eight wickets and three overs to spare chasing Oman's total of 122.

Scotland’s excellence in round one of the competition gave them a 100 per cent record and first place in the group, ahead of Bangladesh.

It spelt heartbreak for Oman, though, five days after they had started their campaign in such thrilling fashion, with a 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

The final game at Al Amerat, before the competition fully decamps to the UAE for the next round, was essentially winner-takes-all.

Amid such high stakes, the host side betrayed signs of nerves right from the off. Jatinder Singh, the opener who had been their top scorer in the previous two matches, ran himself out on the second ball of the game.

Scotland scarcely looked back. Josh Davey followed up his four-wicket haul last time out with 3-25, as Oman were bowled out for 122 on the last ball of the innings.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan starred with bat and ball against Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. AFP

Although the tiring track meant scoring was not easy, Coetzer provided the top-order impetus his side required, and their march to victory proved a cruise thereafter.

“It is huge,” Coetzer said. “We have the opportunity to test ourselves against the best, and grow the game in Scotland.

Zeeshan Maqsood, the Oman captain, acknowledged his side had fallen short of their target, saying: “I feel sorry we couldn’t deliver what [the supporters] were looking for.”

After their modest displays against Scotland and Oman, Bangladesh found some rhythm as they overpowered PNG to confirm their progress to the Super 12 phase.

Mahmudullah, the captain, led the way with 50 off 28 balls, while Shakib Al Hasan made 46 as Bangladesh amassed 181-7 from their 20 overs.

PNG’s listless tournament looked to be heading for a painful nadir when they crumbled to 29-9. Kiplin Doriga helped them save face as he made an unbeaten 46 from number eight in the order.

Shakib also starred with the ball, taking 4-9 from his four overs as PNG were bowled out for 97 in the 20th over.

“Every game we're playing gets us into more confidence,” Shakib said after collecting the player of the match award.

“Obviously it was a setback, the first game, but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively.”