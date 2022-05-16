Devine opens batting, Ecclestone leads attack: FairBreak Invitational team of tournament

The fact players from Thailand, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Nepal shone as brightly as ones from New Zealand and South Africa in Sunday’s FairBreak Invitational final showed the tournament had delivered on its promise.

That was to provide a platform for players from beyond cricket’s ancient elite, and give them an equal chance to perform.

There were more than 30 countries represented at the T20 event over the past two weeks, and some of the most eye-catching moments were delivered by players from cricket's backwaters.

Our XI of the tournament includes six players from Test nations, then five more from as disparate backgrounds as the Netherlands, Rwanda, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.