Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL despite Jos Buttler brilliance

A superb unbeaten 70 from Jos Buttler could not stop Rajasthan Royals falling to a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The England batsman and Rajasthan opener's 47-ball innings helped his team reach 169-3 in their 20 overs at Wankhede Stadium, with Devdutt Padikkal (37) and Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out) also making decent contributions.

And Bangalore looked in trouble at 87-5 after 13 overs but Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and Dinesh Karthik (44 not out) helped flip the game on its head and push their team to victory with five balls to spare in Mumbai – handing Rajasthan their first defeat of this year's IPL.

“I made a conscious effort to