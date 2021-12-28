India quick Jasprit Bumrah hurts ankle while bowling in Centurion Test

India suffered a setback in the field during the third day of the Centurion Test against South Africa as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah sprained his ankle after twisting it in his delivery stride on Tuesday.

Read more KL Rahul century puts India in control of Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Bumrah had started well, picking up the wicket of Dean Elgar in the first over. But he injured his right ankle in the 11th over, leaving India without their strike bowler. In his absence, South Africa got to rebuild the innings after being reduced to 32-4. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma put together a 50-run stand after it looked like the rest of the Indian quicks would run through the side.

Earlier, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi picked up 6-71 to dismiss India for 327 in the morning session as the visitors lost seven wickets for 55.

Ngidi, who took career best 6-39 on debut against India at Centurion in 2018, profited from the extra bounce under a hot Highveld sun. Centurion KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (48) failed to build on their first day scores as the Indians capitulated against some hostile pace bowling.

The tourists resumed their first innings on 272-3, but were bowled out within 15.3 overs after fiery fast bowling from Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada (3-72). Bumrah (14) was the last man out, providing a first Test wicket for 21-year-old debutant seamer Marco Jansen.