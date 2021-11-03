Rahul Dravid appointed new head coach of India

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new head coach of the India national team.

The former batting star will take the helm of the side ahead of their upcoming home series against New Zealand.

“Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game,” Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in a statement.

“He has also served Indian cricket as head of the National Cricket Academy [NCA] with distinction.

“Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights.”

Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri, whose term will be completed at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“Under Shastri, the Indian cricket team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions,” the BCCI statement said.

“India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.”

Dravid said it is “an absolute honour” to land the job.

“Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward,” he added.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, Under 19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

“There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential.”