India unveil new T20 World Cup jersey on Dubai's Burj Khalifa

India unveiled their new kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a giant projection on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday.

The world's tallest building showcased a breathtaking LED display and lit up in the India team colours of blue and orange and featured star players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, among others.

A tweet from the Board of Control for Cricket in India read: "The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here!

The shirt design features soundwaves of the fans' cheers from historic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years.

The T20 World Cup, taking place in UAE and Oman, gets underway on Sunday. India are in Group 2 along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the two qualifiers from Round 1.

Kohli's side begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. They then face New Zealand (October 31) and Afghanistan (November 3) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively while their games against the two qualifiers will be held in Dubai on November 5 and November 8.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and runners-up in 2014.

