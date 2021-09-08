Australia cricket chief optimistic Ashes will go ahead as planned

Australia is set to host the 2021-22 Ashes series against England, with the first Test at Brisbane on December 8. AFP

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said he was optimistic that the five-Test Ashes series against England can be played in front of crowds as scheduled this year, despite coronavirus concerns.

The series is due to start in Brisbane on December 8 before moving to Adelaide, followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, then Sydney and Perth.

While Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth are largely virus-free and fans are allowed into venues, Sydney and Melbourne are both in lockdown battling outbreaks of the Delta variant with case numbers and deaths rising.

Some state borders are also closed, complicating matters.

Hockley told local media rising vaccination rates in Australia and the prospect of "vaccine passports" gave him optimism that the series could go ahead as planned.

"We're hopeful that with vaccination rates increasing that we will be able to complete the series as currently scheduled," he said.

After a glacial roll-out, nationwide vaccination efforts have accelerated in recent weeks with 40 per cent of adults now fully jabbed.

Hockley said the pandemic had taught Cricket Australia it needed to be agile in responding to the unexpected, and contingencies were in place.

But he was keen to avoid moving any of the Tests.

"The Ashes is so big, every Test has its own unique character, in the first instance we'll be doing everything we possibly can to play the schedule as planned and very hopeful and optimistic that we will have crowds," he said.

"The one thing I've learnt through this last 18 months is that things can change really, really quickly. We've got a range of protocols that fit any given circumstance and we'll react accordingly. I think it's too early to tell."

Whether England bring a full-strength squad remains to be seen, with some players concerned that their families may be unable to join them because of strict Australian border controls, and if they do they may have to live in bio-secure bubbles.

Hockley said he was sympathetic and Cricket Australia was working to facilitate a smooth passage.

"The work we are doing at the moment is to ensure we provide optimum conditions for both sides and all the support staff and families that want to accompany them," he said.

Australia are due to play Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Hobart beginning November 27 ahead of the Ashes, but the Taliban's takeover of the Asian country has created complications in the absence of its commitment to women's sport.

Under the International Cricket Council's regulations, nations with Test status are required to field national men's and women's teams.

Hockley said it was "a complex and difficult situation" and he would take advice from the government in Canberra.

"We are working and in regular contact with the ICC and the Australian government and we will take our lead from them," he told reporters. "As it currently stands the Test is due to proceed."

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

