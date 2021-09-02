IPL: Shreyas Iyer back for Delhi Capitals with a little help from the UAE national team

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer practicing in Dubai ahead of the resumption of the IPL this month. Courtesy Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer says he is feeling “on top of the world” after regaining fitness in time for the restart of the Indian Premier League season.

The Delhi Capitals captain missed the first part of the campaign due to a shoulder injury.

Even before the side decamped from India to Dubai ahead of the rescheduled second phase, Iyer's rehabilitation included time spent both with and against the UAE side.

The national team are themselves preparing for a series of T20 matches against Ireland and Namibia, as those two sides look ahead to participation in the T20 World Cup, starting next month.

Having come to Dubai the week before the rest of his franchise colleagues, Iyer trained with Delhi’s assistant coach Pravin Amre, and the UAE team.

That included a centre-wicket practice at the ICC Academy, where he batted alongside some of the emerging players from the UAE team.

“I am feeling on top of the world, to be honest,” Iyer said.

“This was the thing I was eagerly waiting for. It's never a bad feeling to be among the team.

“I came six days prior to the start of the practice sessions for the team, and I had two good games against the UAE team, so I just want to continue with the same momentum.”

Iyer underwent surgery during the first half of the IPL 2021, said he was unhappy to have to sit and watch instead of making a contribution on the field.

“The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my teammates play,” Iyer said.

“I was sitting in front of the TV, watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place.

“But, it's in the past now, I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow, the team has maintained throughout.”

Delhi did not exactly suffer in his absence. When the league was suspended because of the advance of the pandemic in India, they sat on top of the table.

They will restart their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Iyer said he was delighted to finally take possession of Delhi’s 2021 season shirt.

“It was like Santa Claus had come to my room, and that's how I reacted,” he said.

“It's always good to wear the Delhi Capitals jersey. I have been wearing it for six years now.

“We have discussed how we should progress through the practice sessions before the matches start.

“We have decided that we should be moving incrementally. We don't have to give it our all because the climate is different over here.

“We need to adapt to the weather conditions and acclimatise as quickly as possible, and that's what our mindset should be.”

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

