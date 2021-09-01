Woakes back in contention as buoyant England prepare for Oval Test - in pictures

England are on a roll at the moment and their troubles after the Lord's Test seem to be a thing of the past. With Joe Root's team missing almost their entire first-choice attack, the situation looked grim as India took a lead after the second Test.
But a sensational burst from their seamers - led by the indefatigable James Anderson - at Headingley saw Virat Kohli's tourists bundled out for just 78 on the opening day. That laid the foundation of a morale-boosting innings victory.
Suddenly, it's India who are facing tough questions about their playing XI, with the form of Kohli and the non-selection of ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin among the many talking points.
As India jostled with the sudden turn of events, England received more good news as experienced seamer Chris Woakes returned to the mix after a lengthy injury lay-off while ace quick Mark Wood also took part in training having missed the previous Test.
Woakes has been out of Test cricket for a year and is making a comeback from a recent heel problem. Wood missed the Leeds Test after hurting his shoulder at Lord's.
Both will be hoping to get a look in. Sam Curran is almost certain to lose his spot after failing to inspire with ball and bat in all three Tests. Wood, if fully fit, should replace Craig Overton for the fourth Test which begins in at The Oval on Thursday.
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Euro 2020 qualifier
Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27')
Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)
252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome
13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas
550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome
724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses
Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa
Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site
The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants
Al Wasl means connection in Arabic
World’s largest 360-degree projection surface
