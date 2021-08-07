India close in on first Test win despite despite Joe Root's sublime hundred

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge on Saturday left India in a dominant position in the first Test, despite a fine hundred from England captain Joe Root.
Bumrah took 5-64 in an England second innings where Root's 109 was the centrepiece.
That gave the unorthodox paceman impressive match figures of 9-110 after he had taken 4-46 in a meagre England first innings total of 183, where Root's 64 was again the top score.
At stumps, the visitors were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209.
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out after KL Rahul, who top-scored with 84 in India's first innings, was caught behind off Stuart Broad for a well-made 26.
Bumrah's haul was in stark contrast to his 0-92 during India's defeat by New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton in June - his last match at this level.
But the 27-year-old insisted he had not made many alterations to cope with English conditions following his sixth five-wicket in just 21 career Tests.
"Not a lot of adjustments, just the mindset adjustments, probably not looking at the end result too much, probably being in the moment, trying to back our skills, be in the present and enjoy the game of cricket," Bumrah told reporters.
Centurion Root lets it rip
Earlier, a roaring Root was unusually animated in celebrating his 21st Test century, punching the air and his chest.
"I really enjoyed the atmosphere within the ground," said Root. "There was quite a lot of relief."
England were 46-2 when he came in, and his latest rescue mission was all the more valuable given his side could not call on the absent Ben Stokes, who has so often bailed out a faltering top order.
None of Root's previous 20 Test tons have come in a defeat, with England winning 16 and drawing four of those matches.
"You always want more (runs) but I do feel like there are nine chances in that surface," said Root.
Asked about his side's batting woes, Root replied: "I'm just trying to score as many runs as we can, so is everyone else.
"We're going through a tough patch at the minute, it's been quite hard but it's certainly not down to lack of effort."
Frustratingly for the hosts, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence all got to 25 before each played a key part in their own dismissal.
England resumed Saturday beneath sunny blue skies on 25-0, a deficit of 70 runs, with Rory Burns 11 not out and Sibley unbeaten on nine.
There was little left-hander Burns could do with a Mohammed Siraj delivery that seamed late to have him caught behind for 18.
Bumrah prolonged Zak Crawley's run of low scores when, he squared up the batsman, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant holding a fine diving catch low to his right.
Crawley's exit for six meant he had scored just 156 runs in 14 Test innings since his brilliant 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year.
Root's third-wicket stand of 89 with Sibley ended tamely when the opener - whose 28 took a laborious 133 balls - drove loosely at Bumrah and was brilliantly caught by a diving Pant off an inside edge.
Bairstow was largely untroubled until, he gave his wicket away on 30 by pulling Siraj to deep square leg.
Lawrence and Buttler, two of four first-innings ducks, both avoided a pair.
But they each fell to Shardul Thakur, with Lawrence lbw and Buttler clean bowled playing no stroke.
Root, however, on-drove Thakur down the ground to complete a 154-ball hundred in style with his 14th four.
The first over with the new ball, however, saw Root caught behind off an excellent Bumrah delivery after nearly five hours at the crease.
Bumrah had Sam Curran caught at mid-on for 32 and next ball an inswinging yorker bowled Broad off his toes.
Their favourite city: Dubai
Their favourite food: Khaleeji
Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach
Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll
Price, base: Dh1.2 million
Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 725hp @ 6,500pm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,800rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.3L / 100km (estimate)
Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job.
It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension.
There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal.
In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes.
In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles.
It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)
2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
2011 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)
2010 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
2008 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Directed by: RS Prasanna
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
- 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation
- 34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder
- 7 - million dollars, the film's budget
National Editorial: Donald Trump has left his mark on the Middle East
Con Coughlin: The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team
James Reinl: Biden’s Yemen U-turn gets thumbs-up overseas
Raghida Dergham: Will Biden's 'maximum diplomacy' with Iran work?
Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.
Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think.
Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines:
Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat.
Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn.
Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process.
Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts.
Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.
Bantamweight 56.4kg
Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari
Super heavyweight 94+kg
Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam
Lightweight 60kg
Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai
Light heavyweight 81.4kg
Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni
Light welterweight 64.5kg
Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir
Light heavyweight 81.4kg
Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka
All times UAE (+4 GMT)
Saturday
Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)
Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm)
Sunday
Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)
Genoa v Crotone (5pm)
Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)
Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm)
Monday
AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om)
Playing September 30
Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)
Udinese v Spezia (8pm)
Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)
Their favourite city: Dubai
Their favourite food: Khaleeji
Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach
Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll
Name: Zinah Madi
Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and links
Nationality: Syrian
Family: Married, Mother of Tala, 18, Sharif, 14, Kareem, 2
Favourite Quote: “There is only one way to succeed in anything, and that is to give it everything.”
Name: Razan Nabulsi
Occupation: Co-founder of Dots and Links
Nationality: Jordanian
Family: Married, Mother of Yahya, 3.5
Favourite Quote: A Chinese proverb that says: “Be not afraid of moving slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”
