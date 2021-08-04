Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami toy with sorry England as India dominate day one

India's Jasprit Bumrah took four England wickets, including that of Stuart Broad, right, on the first day of the Test match at Trent Bridge.

It is tempting to suggest England’s woes on the opening day of the Test series against India were symptomatic of a lack of first-class cricket of late.

Only that would avoid the fact that it was scarcely any different to the majority of their recent past in Test cricket.

Having won the toss on the opening morning at Trent Bridge, the home team were bowled out for 183 by India.

Sure, England’s players have been light on red-ball cricket of late. Plus, they were up against a couple of masters of swing, in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, in conditions that were helping.

But this was just same old, same old for the home side. In the past 11 innings since they last won a Test, England have passed 300 just once.

A number of their players had not played in whites at all since the start of June, when they were soundly beaten by the soon-to-be world Test champions New Zealand.

Jos Buttler was one. Little wonder, then, that he looked entirely out of sync in making an 18-ball duck, before he was finally put out of his misery by Bumrah.

Ditto Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran. At least they managed 29 and 27 not out respectively, but that was hardly convincing.

Of the England players, only Joe Root resembled anything like a Test match batsman of substance. The captain made 64 in 108 balls, but his was a lone furrow.

Root was the seventh wicket to fall, with the score on 155. That came in the middle of a terminal collapse that saw England’s last seven wickets fall for just 45.

As limp as the home batting was, India’s attack was searingly good. Bumrah started it, with the wicket of Rory Burns in a brilliantly probing first over, with no score on the board.

It is a mystery that Shami’s record in England to date has been meagre. The fast bowler, whose skills – a bolt upright seam position, and canny control of swing – are ideally suited to the UK, was taking his wickets at an average of 44 in the country before this tour.

He is clearly keen to right that wrong this time around, given how he started this game.

Shami’s three for 28 included the wickets of Dom Sibley, Bairstow and Dan Lawrence.

Bumrah went one better as he ended with four, and was unplayable at times, most strikingly in the way he finished the innings.

India’s openers were already mentally preparing to start their effort after Bumrah trapped James Anderson lbw – only for England’s No11 to be spared on video review.

Both Anderson and Bumrah were moved to wry grins on the very next delivery, after it cannoned into the stumps following a precision yorker.

Given the way the ball was swinging, at least England’s bowlers would have been expecting to make an incision when the sides swapped round.

No joy, though, as India’s openers navigated the remaining overs to take their side to 21 for no loss by the close.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Ahmed Raza UAE cricket captain Age: 31 Born: Sharjah Role: Left-arm spinner One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95 T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

The biog Name: Samar Frost Born: Abu Dhabi Hobbies: Singing, music and socialising with friends Favourite singer: Adele

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

