India go for ODI series sweep against Sri Lanka

India's Deepak Chahar, right, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Shikhar Dhawan's India are on a high after securing a shock win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka to complete a record ninth-consecutive one-day series triumph over the islanders.

India were reduced to 193-7 chasing the hosts' total of 275-9, but from there seamers Deepak Chahar (69) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19) put on an unbeaten stand of 84 for the eighth wicket to seal victory.

Chahar, who also took two wickets to limit Sri Lanka's total, recorded his maiden ODI fifty as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

The win will give the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian team even more freedom to go for the kill in the third match in Colombo on Friday. With the visitors viewing the tour of Sri Lanka as low-key auditions for the T20 World Cup later in the year in the UAE, those in the playing XI will be keen to cash in on the momentum, especially in the packed batting department.

For the hosts, there is a lot to unpack. Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur brushed off suggestions that he had berated skipper Dasun Shanaka in front of cameras after they lost the series.

The South African coach was seen sharing heated words with Shanaka and gesturing at the captain on the field after the game.

"It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it," Arthur said on Twitter responding to commentator Russel Arnold's comment that the exchange should have happened in the dressing room.

Will never forget this moment #teamindia #dream . Thank you so much for your wishes means a lot ☺️🙏 #keepsupporting pic.twitter.com/y0iGLAaaKY — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) July 21, 2021

Top scorer Charith Asalanka, who made 65, said Sri Lanka thought they had won the game, but India's lower order fought back.

"We thought we put up a good total (of 275), but we lost the plot along the way," Asalanka said. "Sri Lanka's young team was emotional after losing the series, but hopeful of bouncing back."

There are other factors in play as well. There are no dead rubbers in ODIs now, with points for the new World Cup Super League up for grabs. Sri Lanka need victory and the resultant 10 points to get back into the race for qualification for the 2023 World Cup. They have lost nine of their last 10 completed ODIs, which has added to the pressure on the Sri Lankans.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

