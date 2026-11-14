Merab Dvalishvili 'healthy and ready to go' after release following arrest in Abu Dhabi

Merab Dvalishvili said he is "healthy" and "ready to go" at RAF Abu Dhabi following his arrest for his part in a mass brawl with fellow MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov earlier this week.

Dvalishvili's participation at RAF's first Middle East event on Saturday was in doubt after the Georgian was one of 10 people arrested by Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday following the violent scenes in the lobby of Yas Hilton hotel.

The 35-year-old was approached from behind by Nurmagomedov and several associates. The Russian struck Dvalshvili before a melee ensued. The footage was widely shared on social media.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted all 10 people involved in the incident.

"Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good, healthy and ready to go," Dvalishvili posted on his Instagram Stories.

"I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter."

Following the attack, Dvalishvili posted videos on his social media channels, with both him and his accomplice, Saba Lazishvili, displaying cuts to their faces.

Lazishvili was in Abu Dhabi to accompany Dvalishvili at RAF Abu Dhabi. The organisation confirmed on Friday that former UFC bantamweight champion Dvalishvili will wrestle against Marlon Moraes, while adding Lazishvili to the card.

The 21-year-old Georgian will replace Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman's brother, to face UFC legend Urijah Faber.

It is unclear whether Umar was among the 10 arrested and convicted. However, Dvalishvili alluded to both brothers' involvement in the attack in his original videos, and Faber did the same at Thursday's pre-fight press conference.

Dvalishvili said he was grateful for all the help he had received and said that he hoped Nurmagomedov and his entourage would soon be released.

"I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone – I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks everyone for your love and support."

Six of the defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences for disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said in a statement on Friday.

Two others, believed to be Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, were fined Dh50,000 each for “disturbing public security and assaulting others”.

The remaining two people involved in the brawl were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl”.

The court also ordered the confiscation of their phones and deletion of the footage.