Carlos Ulberg beats Jiri Prochazka for UFC light heavyweight title in front of Donald Trump

The start of a new era at light heavyweight began on Saturday night ​in ​Miami in the main ​event of UFC 327, which ⁠saw Carlos Ulberg win the ⁠vacant title over former champion ​Jiri Prochazka.

Ulberg (14-1) finished Prochazka (32-6-1) after nearly losing the fight due to a ⁠knee injury, catching Prochazka coming in with a left hook, followed by strikes, to win the title.

Ulberg has won 10 in a row, whereas ⁠Prochazka fell to 1-3 in UFC title fights since June 2022. ​Two ⁠of those losses were ‌to Alex Pereira (13-3).

“I blew out my knee, but I knew all I needed was that one shot and I ended up getting it,” said Ulberg.

“I knew Jiri would come forward and as soon as I landed my left hand, he's gone. Now I've got to sort this knee out.

“It about getting those moments. He said he'd hunt me but you can't hunt what you can't kill.”

President Donald Trump attended the event, watching from cage-side, at a time when US Vice President JD Vance was in Pakistan for what proved to be unsuccessful peace talks with Iran.

The UFC is set to host an event at the White House on June 14 to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

In Saturday's co-headliner, Paulo Costa rallied in the ​third round to spoil Azamat Murzakanov's undefeated record. Costa (16-4) has won his last two fights having previously campaigned at middleweight. Murzakanov (16-1) had won five of his first seven fights in the UFC by KO/TKO dating back to 2022.

Trump requests heavyweight battle

The UFC has added Derrick Lewis versus Josh ​Hokit ​to the ​UFC Freedom 250 ⁠card set for this summer at ⁠the White House, a ​move which CEO Dana White says came ⁠at the request of Mr Trump.

The heavyweight fight between Lewis (29-13 MMA), who holds the ⁠UFC knockout record with 16, and Hokit (9-0 MMA), ​who ⁠beat Curtis ‌Blaydes at Saturday's UFC 327 event in Miami, ​becomes the seventh fight at the June 14 card.

White said at his press conference on Saturday that Mr Trump asked him why Lewis was not on the card for the White House event.

“I'm sure you guys just saw the Hokit fight,” White said. “About an hour ago, the president ​leans over to me ‌and says, 'Why is ⁠Derrick Lewis not ​on the White House card?' and I ​said, 'Hold ‌on, Mr President'. I stepped away and called Derrick ⁠Lewis and said, 'Derrick, [Mr Trump] just ⁠asked why you're not on the card. Do you want to fight on the White House card?' He said, 'Of course'.”

White said the match ​was confirmed shortly after that when he talked to Hokit after his unanimous decision win, which improved his UFC record to 3-0.