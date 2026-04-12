Tyson Fury eases past Arslanbek Makhmudov but will it be Anthony Joshua next?

A blockbuster showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua moved a step closer after the British rivals traded insults at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Joshua watched at ringside as Fury blew away the cobwebs after 16 months out of the ring with an emphatic points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Once Fury had claimed a unanimous 120-108, 120-108, 119-109 win on the scorecards, he grabbed the microphone to beckon Joshua into the ring, declaring “let’s give the fans what they want – the battle of Britain”.

Initially, Joshua stared in silence at the ‘The Gypsy King’ before eventually giving his response. “Tyson, you are a clout chaser. I’ve never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you up when we were kids. After watching you tonight, I’d do it again,” Joshua said.

“I’ll see you in that ring in due time. You won’t tell me what to do. When you’re ready, you tell me your conditions and I’ll tell you when I’m ready. I’m the landlord, remember that, you work for me.”

Echoing Fury’s comments during the week that they should make the fight happen as soon as possible to avoid circumstances such as injury or a surprise defeat derailing their plans, Joshua suggested it is likely to be the next appearance for both of them.

“I’m not here for clout, I’m here to fight. Contracts will be sent over, but you’ll probably see us in the ring next, more than likely,” Joshua said.

“He’s the one that retired. I’ve stayed in the ring, it’s on him. He disappears, comes back, disappears. I’m not here to chase fame, I’m a real person.

Tyson Fury (centre left) challenges British rival Anthony Joshua (centre right) after his victory over Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov. AFP Info

“I’ll fight him or the next person. I’m in the big fights, I make the big fights, that’s what I told him.”

Joshua was involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria in December which killed two of his close friends and has not fought since.

“I was in a serious incident. There’s real stuff happening in my life. I’m not ducking anyone. Once I’m 100 per cent, I’ll fight,” he said.

“I run the game, you know I run the game. I’m a serious fighter. I’m very strong. When I hit Fury, I’m going to hurt him.”

Even though both fighters are past their best, there is still an appetite to see the two best British heavyweights of their generation clash in the ring.

“You are next. You are getting knocked out. Believe it,” Fury said to Joshua. “Let’s give the fight fans what they want. Do not run from me this time. Ten years in the making. Let’s dance."

Fury shakes off ring rust

Fury had moved through the gears to easily beat Makhmudov. The Russian was outclassed by Fury’s footwork, hand speed and ringcraft and the Canada-based Makhmudov’s plodding, upright style was tailor made for the former two-time world champion.

The rugged Makhmudov was tiring as early as the fourth round and his limitations made him an ideal opponent for Fury after 16 months of inactivity, providing tough rounds without ever threatening an upset.

There was no pomp and ceremony from the bear-wrestling Russian as he marched straight into the ring to the sound of an air raid siren.

In contrast, Fury’s entrance for his Netflix debut began with ‘Blue Moon’ being played as a tribute to his late friend Ricky Hatton before he put on a show by dancing on stage while fireworks and flames went off around him.

The pyrotechnics ended there as once the action got under way Makhmudov advanced with crude, one dimensional attacks that were easily evaded.

Makhmudov is at his most dangerous in the early stages and while he continued to stalk Fury around the ring, shots were piercing his defence by the end of the second round.

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His pace had already slowed and Fury was beginning to find his rhythm, showing far better footwork and hand speed.

There were warning signs in the fourth as Makhmudov landed, although Fury showed a flash of class when he punished one lunging attack and he finished the round strongly.

There was a gulf in class in their skill levels with the one-paced Makhmudov showing strength in the clinches while proving an easy target, although he was absorbing the blows without being hurt.

The eighth was Fury’s strongest round yet as he landed telling blows that troubled Makhmudov, including sharp right uppercuts.

Makhmudov had completely run out of ideas beyond wrestling the taller man and in the 10th he was beginning to wobble as crisp shots found their mark when he was pinned against the ropes.

There could be no disputing Makhmudov’s bravery as he plodded back to his corner in exhaustion at the end of the 11th and a round later it was all over with the 12th ending with a wild exchange of blows.

“I got 12 rounds against a tough opponent, a knockout specialist. That is better than a one rounder against a bum. I just took out the number five contender in the world with ease," said Fury.