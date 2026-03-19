PFL star Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, dreams of fighting in Dubai

PFL lightweight contender Biaggio Ali Walsh says it would be a dream to fight in Dubai in front of his "Muslim brothers and sisters".

Ali Walsh, 27, is the grandson of the late Muhammad Ali and shares the legendary three-time heavyweight champion boxer's faith. His mother is Rasheda Ali, one of the nine children of “The Greatest”.

Ali Walsh returns to the PFL SmartCage in Chicago on April 11 against fellow American Dash Harris.

He made a victorious professional MMA debut in Saudi Arabia back in February 2024, and now boasts a 3-1 record having bounced back in style from his first defeat with a knockout of Adryan Grundy last August.

Since his debut, the PFL has doubled down on holding events in the Middle East, establishing a loyal following in Dubai where they now regularly stage events at the Coca-Cola Arena.

It's a development of particular interest to Ali Walsh given his Muslim faith, and the fact that PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov often defends his title at the venue.

He believes such nights are in his future, but first must take care of business against Harris next month. Ahead of that bout, Ali Walsh spoke to The National about his faith, training during Ramadan, and his future in the sport.

Q: How exciting is it to be returning to PFL action and how big of a challenge have you got in front of you in Chicago?

A: I’m super excited to get back in there and put on an exciting show. There’s always a challenge in front of me, I’m only looking to handle that challenge and come out victorious.

How much do you know about Dash Harris and what sort of problems will he pose?

I know he’s from Michigan, he likes to strike and wrestle a little bit, nothing new to me. It will be the same gameplan on my end.

When you visualise fight night, how do you see this unfolding?

I see myself going in there, being myself. Staying in his face with pressure and looking to drown his will.

As a Muslim how special is the holy month of Ramadan to you?

This month is very special to me, I try my best to get closer to God and be more grateful this month.

Biaggio Ali Walsh, left, attends the mosque with his family. Picture supplied. Info

What sort of impact does fasting have on your training camp?

Unfortunately I could not fast this year because I was in fight camp [for Harris]. I fasted for the first week. Fasting would affect my performance. But moving forward I’m going to make sure I don’t fight during this holy month.

Were you concerned at all in taking a fight so soon after Ramadan?

Absolutely, I know fasting is very tough on the body and I was concerned. But I tried my best to fast as much as I could.

We saw you bounce back in style last time out. Can you describe where your current confidence levels and mindset are heading into this fight?

I’m very confident in my abilities and what God has blessed me with. The outcome is always up to God. I accept that before walking in there. Trust God, try my best, and that’s all I need to feel confident.

What have you made of the PFL's progress?

I think the PFL is growing tremendously. I’m super excited about how the company is growing and I love the way they treat their fighters.

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The PFL is making a home for itself in Dubai. As a Muslim fighter, how much would you like to compete on one of those shows in the future?

It would be an absolute honour to fight in Dubai in front of my Muslim brothers and sisters. I have fought in Saudi Arabia before but it’s a big goal of mine to fight in Dubai.

There's a lot of unrest right now in the Middle East, do you have a message for the fans in the region?

My message is to stay true to who you are and trust God in these type of processes. “With hardship comes ease,” and that’s not a famous quote from someone, that’s from God Himself.