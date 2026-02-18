Manny Pacquiao to face Ruslan Provodnikov after missing out on Floyd Mayweather rematch

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to face Ruslan Provodnikov in an exhibition bout having been frustrated in his efforts to land a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquiao confirmed on Wednesday he will fight Russia's former light-​welterweight ​world champion ​Provodnikov in Las ⁠Vegas on April 18, marking ⁠his second outing since ​ending his four-year retirement last July.

The 47-year-old ⁠returned to the ring in impressive fashion as he fought to a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion ⁠Mario Barrios last summer.

Pacquiao had been confident of securing a rematch against Mayweather, whom he lost to in the highest grossing fight of all time in May 2015. The Filipino told The National the rematch was “90 per cent done” at December's World Sports Summit in Dubai.

However, Mayweather, who is reported to be experiencing financial difficulties and last week launched a $340 million lawsuit alleging fraud against Showtime Networks and former executive Stephen Espinoza, is now said to be closing in on an exhibition against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

That bout, according to reports, could take place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 25. The African country, known at the time as Zaire, famously hosted Muhammad Ali's victory over George Foreman in 1974's “The Rumble in the Jungle”.

Mayweather has fought numerous exhibitions since his last professional outing against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Tyson fought Jake Paul in a farcical novelty bout on Netflix last year.

Pacquiao has been searching for an opponent for some time and held negotiations with Vasiliy Lomachenko before talks with the Mayweather camp accelerated. Despite missing out this time, given their long history, it is unlikely talk of a second chapter of Mayweather versus Pacquiao will go away.

Provodnikov, known as “The Siberian Rocky”, has not fought professionally since June 2016. Now 42, he was known for his fan-friendly style and is remembered for his 2013 Fight of the Year against Timothy Bradley.

“I carry the Philippines with me every ​time ⁠I fight. ‌The support from my country and from fans ​around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his ​career last year. Away from the ‌ring, he served ⁠in the Philippine Senate ​from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an ​unsuccessful ‌presidential bid in 2022.

The eight-division world champion – the first ⁠boxer to achieve that feat – also became the ⁠oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019. His professional record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three draws from 73 fights.

He ​was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.