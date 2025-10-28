Mackenzie Dern eyes Zhang Weili or Tatiana Suarez as next opponent after title win at UFC 321

Freshly minted UFC champion Mackenzie Dern named Zhang Weili or Tatiana Suarez as the opponents she would like to fight next.

Dern, 32, realised a lifelong dream last Saturday when she took a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi to claim the vacant women's strawweight title.

The title was up for grabs after being vacated by Weili, with the Chinese stepping up a weight class. She takes on Kyrgyz flyweight champion Valentino Shevchenko at UFC 322 in New York next month.

“I’m not gonna be like a baby champion,” Dern told the Ariel Helwani Show.

“I want whatever they [the UFC] want us to do – we’ll be ready, and we’ll train for that. I wanna beat the best. I am the best right now, but I wanna be able to beat whoever is coming.”

Weili certainly falls into "the best" category. Widely regarded as the finest 115-pounder of all time, the Chinese is a two-time champion in the strawweight division.

After dropping the title and suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas in 2021, Weili recaptured the belt in November 2022 with victory over Carla Esparza. She went on to defend the title three times, beating Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Suarez before announcing her decision to move up to face Shevchenko.

Weili is tied for the most title wins in the division (six) and has a professional MMA record of 26 wins against three losses. She is the first Chinese champion in UFC history.

“I think Weili, even if she was to lose to Valentina, with her being the former champion, that makes sense," said Dern, whose victory over Jandiroba at UFC 321 was her 16th in 21 pro bouts.

Whether Weili is prepared to drop back down to strawweight is likely to depend on the outcome of her bout against Shevchenko.

Suarez's only defeat in 12 fights came at the hands of Weili. She got back in the win column last time out, taking a unanimous decision over Lemos.

"And then, Tatiana is coming off a win ... maybe if she had another fight, get her win streak up ... I think winning two fights would be good enough to fight for the title. That's what I did,” Dern added.

Dern also gave an injury update following her five-round slugfest with Jandiroba.

Mackenzie Dern, left, traded blows with Virna Jandiroba in 25 minutes of brutal action in the co-main event of UFC 321. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Brazilians left everything in the octagon, duking it out for 25 grueling minutes. The ferocious exchanges left both women battered and bruised, with both sporting almost identical bruising around the eyes and face.

While Jandiroba scored several takedowns, that only seemed to serve Dern's cause. The former Abu Dhabi World Pro jiu-jitsu champion is comfortable fighting off her back, and showed why with vicious strikes at Jandiroba off her back that left her opponent wincing.

Dern said in her post-fight press conference that her right elbow was "blowing up" and wore sunglasses during the interview to hide the damage to her face.

“Yeah, it’s totally swollen, you know,” Dern said, holding up her right hand to her host. “It’s not the worst I’ve been, but my hand is super swollen … My elbow’s like killing me from all the elbows [to Jandiroba].

"But it's OK, some people get it way worse. I could have had my jaw broken, my nose broken [as she did during her first fight with Jandiroba in 2020]. All this [the bruising] is just superficial."

