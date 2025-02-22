Joseph Parker, left, will now face late replacement Martin Bakole, right, in Riyadh this Saturday. Getty Images
Joseph Parker puts his Riyadh revival on the line against heavyweight bogeyman Martin Bakole

New Zealander faces challenge of avoided Congolese contender after Daniel Dubois' late withdrawal

Andy Lewis

February 22, 2025