Shakhmar Sadygov targets title after winning start in UAE Warriors in Abu Dhabi

Shakhmar Sadygov said he hopes to soon challenge for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/15/ali-al-qaisi-ready-to-defend-uae-warriors-featherweight-title-at-his-second-home/" target="_blank">UAE Warriors</a> title after earning a split decision victory over Jakhongir Jumaev on his promotional debut on Saturday. The Azerbaijan native improved his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mma/" target="_blank">mixed martial arts</a> record to six wins and a draw with victory over Jumaev on Saturday in the promotion’s 54th fight card at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Saturday. “I came here to put up a show and prove my worth in the UAE Warriors and now I’m ready to continue the journey in this promotion,” Sadygov said after his debut victory in the catchweight 75kg main event. “My objective obviously is to challenge for a title in this promotion. Hopefully I’ll get that opportunity. I think I had a good first appearance. I was always confident of a win tonight and now looking forward for my next visit to Abu Dhabi.” Jumaev’s record in the promotion now stands at one win and three defeats, and 7-5 (win/loss) overall. “Jakhongir is a seasoned fighter. I thought I could finish him without going the distance but he put up a brave show,” Sadygov said of his Uzbek opponent. “I prepared well coming into this new promotion. It was a big opportunity for me. I know it will get tougher the next time but I’ll be ready to take on anyone the promotion names.” At Friday's UAE Warriors Arabia-Africa event, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/26/gift-walker-cricketer-turned-mma-fighter-blessed-to-be-competing-in-uae/" target="_blank">Gift Walker’s debut</a> appearance in the promotion ended in defeat to a resurgent Muhidin Abubakar in the co-main event flyweight. The South African flyweight went down to the Somali-British fighter via a unanimous decision for his second successive defeat. “A loss is a loss and I don’t think about it. It was more of a learning curve because I've been winning since I turned professional,” Walker said. “This is not the end for me. I was very excited coming into the UAE Warriors. It was a new beginning in a bigger promotion even though the first fight here didn’t go well for me. Now it’s back to the gym and double my work when I get back home.” In the main event, Demarte Pena powered to a unanimous decision over bantamweight rival Marcel Adur. The Angolan dominated the fight and came close to knocking out his opponent by landing some heavy blows. Adur managed to stay on his feet despite the heavy punishment, but there was never any doubt over who had won. Also making his debut in the UAE Warriors, the 35-year-old Pena urged the promotion to bring on his next opponent. “I’m taking home this win tonight but I want to come back to challenge the promotion’s next opponent,” Pena, who extended his MMA record to 15 wins against two losses, said. “I think I put up a show and impressed the fans here, particularly my countrymen residing in the UAE who came all the way to be behind me in support. I love Abu Dhabi.” <b>Main Catchweight 75kg:</b> Sakhmar Sadygov defeated Jakhongir Jumaev (split decision) <b>Flyweight:</b> Yamato Fujita def Batukhan Baysuev (split decision) <b>Lightweight:</b> Gamid Khizriev def Abdullo Khodzhaev (split decision) <b>Bantamweight:</b> Abdul Hussein def Hansraj Samota (TKO, Round 2) <b>Catchweight 63kg:</b> Mehemmedeli Osmanli def Shamil Boraev (split decision) <b>Featherweight:</b> Hussein Salem def Jayson Margallo (submission, Round 2) <b>Strawweight:</b> Lany Silva def Sofia Bagisvili (submission, Round 1) <b>Catchweight 59kg:</b> Israil Gadzhiagaev def Karlen Minasyan (unanimous decision) <b>Catchweight 80kg:</b> Anderson Queiroz def Jonathan Veluz (KO, Round 1) <b>Bantamweight:</b> Magomedrasul Saybunov def Agil Akhmedov (submission. Round 1) <b>Catchweight 73.5kg:</b> Maximillian Flynn def Dominykas Norkus (KO, Round 2) <b>Catchweight 63kg:</b> Kurban Zaynukov def Symik Makhmedov (submission, Round 3)