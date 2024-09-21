Anthony Joshua wants to 'prove people wrong' as he eyes redemption against Daniel Dubois

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/anthony-joshua/" target="_blank">Anthony Joshua </a>will be looking to complete his long road to redemption on Saturday as the former world heavyweight champion fights for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/06/26/joshua-to-fight-dubois-for-ibf-heavyweight-crown-in-riyadh-season-wembley-edition/" target="_blank">Daniel Dubois's IBF belt</a>. Joshua hopes victory over Dubois at Wembley will help end the difficult period he has endured since a 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz and a defeats against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oleksandr-usyk/" target="_blank">Oleksandr Usyk</a>. The Briton, 34, will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but says the memories of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York remain fresh. "I became mentally strong when everyone went against me after Ruiz," said Joshua, who was floored four times before being stopped in the seventh round by the Mexican-American. "You build up a firm back, a firm chest, strong legs and you walk through it. You walk through walls and you keep proving people wrong." Dubois, meanwhile, will be looking to deny his compatriot a chance to face the winner of Usyk's rematch with Tyson Fury in December. But Joshua, who is regaining his touch under new trainer Ben Davison, is expected to join Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield by winning a world title for the third time in front of a 96,000 crowd. "It's a blessing to be back. What can I say? I don't even know how it's come about or why, but I'm the man of the moment and I'm living in it, making the most of it," he said. "I'm also here to do a job. I've got to go out there and win. I'm ready to rumble and remind everyone what I'm capable of. "Every fight is a legacy fight for me and this is just another day at the office. I'm going to give it my best. My only message for Daniel is good luck." Dubois tipped the scales at a career-high 17st 10lbs for the first defence of his IBF world heavyweight title against Joshua. Dubois registered 3lbs heavier than for his most recent victory, an eighth-round stoppage on cuts of Croatian Filip Hrgovic in June, while Joshua tipped the scales 4lbs heavier at 18st. The weigh-in was overseen by ring announcer Michael Buffer with a sizeable crowd in attendance at London's Trafalgar Square. "It's time to get into the ring and fight. Lets go. I've been working hard. A lot of work and training has gone into this and I'm ready to go. A win, by any means necessary," Dubois said. The fight night is part of the fast evolving Riyadh Season, which puts Saudi Arabia firmly on the world map of combat sports. The kingdom has been hosting big fights for many years now and has started to take the Riyadh Season on tour. The event in London on Saturday follows last month's outing in Los Angeles. The full card consists of six fights, headlined by the Joshua v Dubois bout. The undercard is as follows: Hamzah Sheeraz v Tyler Denny (European middleweight title) Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington (IBF super-featherweight title) Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title) Ishmael Davis v Josh Kelly (light-middleweight) Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley (lightweight) The broadcast begins at 4pm on Saturday in the UK (7pm UAE). Joshua and Dubois are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm UK time (1am UAE). The event is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office, and worldwide – including the UAE – by streaming service DAZN.