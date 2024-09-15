Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has his arm raised in victory after defeating Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas. AFP
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has his arm raised in victory after defeating Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas. AFP

Sport

Combat Sports

'Canelo' Alvarez dominates Edgar Berlanga to retain super-middleweight world titles

Mexican unified champion eases to points victory in eighth defence of his 168-pound belts

The National

September 15, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal