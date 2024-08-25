Asian Junior Boxing Championship a golden opportunity for Emirati youth

The UAE is targeting the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Al Ain as the perfect platform to prepare a squad for international competitions, and possibly the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/13/los-angeles-olympics-2028-sports/" target="_blank">2028 Los Angeles Games</a>. The tournament, for girls and boys aged 13 to 16, has drawn competitors from 23 nations who will fight for 56 gold medals from August 29 to September 10. Mohammed Al Shebli, a former UAE boxer and now the national team head coach, says the event is an opportunity to develop youngsters with the long-term goal of qualifying for continental events, even though there is no clarity over the presence of boxing at the 2028 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Olympics</a>. “There has been a lot of interest from youngsters taking up boxing and we already have identified a few who have the potential to progress to the highest international levels,” Al Shebli told <i>The National </i>at a training camp in Al Ain. “They are all very young at ages 13 to 16 and have time on their side to get better as they grow up. They are also aware that perseverance can take them to a level of qualifying for the Olympics.” Among the young pugilists is captain Nahyan Nassar, 16, competing in the 66kg division and appearing in his second Asian Juniors. The previous event was Nassar’s first and only appearance in an international championship in Kazakhstan in 2022. Since then, he has retained his national titles and won several gold medals in domestic championships. “He’s (Nassar) progressed well in the two years and goes into the Asian Juniors with the hopes of reaching the medal round this time around,” Al Shebli said. “He lacks international experience but has shown immense potential in domestic championships. “The federation has already drawn up a good programme to provide them more opportunities to compete at international meetings soon after the Asian Juniors. So, we are moving in the right direction.” Nassar is the only boxer in the 15-member squad – which includes one Emirati female, Salma Abdulla bin Khairi – with an international event under his belt. Nassar said his first attempt at the Asian Juniors was a learning curve and he returns to the same competition with a lot more experience. “I had just started boxing when I was selected for the Asian Juniors in Kazakhstan. I was nervous and didn’t know what to expect at that time,” Nassar said. “I learnt from that experience and am really looking forward to putting up a show. I have worked hard and built on that experience and am going in with confidence of reaching the medal round. “When I was selected to represent the UAE two years ago, it was a big honour for me and my family. Prior to that, I tried swimming and horse riding, but now it’s boxing all the way.” The junior national team squad has spent 25 days in a camp in Al Ain and is raring to go. According to Al Shebli, the team is yet to be finalised, with a competitor allowed in each age and weight division. “Barring Nahyan, we are going with a squad making their debut at this level,” Al Shebli said. “It’s an experience for every one of them, and for Nahyan, to test his progress after his experience in Kazakhstan. “Being a home championship, this is a massive opportunity for our boxers. The squad consists of those who have been successful in domestic competitions, and being at home, it’s a massive opportunity for these youngsters to build on the nation’s future. “They are a talented and committed lot and we expect them to fly the country’s flag high in the international circuit.” Emirati boxers have represented the nation at the Asian Games and Asian and Gulf championships, while some compete as professionals. Al Shebli is an Asian Championship silver medalist while Hanan Ibrahim Al Zyodi became the first Emirati female to win a bronze in the Asian Championship. Following their path is Salama Abdulla bin Khairi. The 16-year-old grade 12 pupil from Abu Dhabi will be the host team’s sole representative in the female category (80kg) at the Asian Juniors. Salama tried jiu-jitsu, karate, taekwondo, basketball, football, and swimming before finally settling on boxing. “I tried boxing and loved it. I have been training for three years, now. It’s not the most popular sport with the Emirati girls but I love it, and to represent the UAE is an honour,” Salama said. “It’s my first time straight into the big stage but I will do my best. There is pressure but everyone from my coaches and teammates are helping me to be in my best frame of mind.” Al Shebli is encouraging more youngsters to get into the sport. “I see a lot of interest from the younger generation and we have a plan to build a young squad and provide them the exposure at the highest levels, aiming to become Olympians,” he said. Al Shebli is employed by the military as a sports instructor and has been spending his free time as one of the coaches at the UAE Boxing Federation since retiring from competition 15 years ago. He completed three coaching levels and was appointed the head coach in 2019. “Boxing is my passion and when you have the passion you’ll find the time,” Al Shebli said. “Boxing is an Olympic sport and I’m encouraged by the recent developments that have drawn a good number of youngsters to take up the sport. I see a lot of young talent and it’s our responsibility to ensure they remain in the sport and reap the rewards by qualifying for the Olympics. “Obviously, like in every sport, it’s challenging, and these kids understand their efforts will not go unrewarded. To represent the country itself is an achievement and these kids understand that.”