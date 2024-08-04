Umar Nurmagomedov targets title shot after extending win streak at UFC Abu Dhabi

Umar Nurmagomedov is targeting a shot at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ufc/" target="_blank">UFC</a>'s bantamweight title after extending his perfect professional MMA record to 18 wins with a unanimous points victory over Corey Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Nurmagomedov won by scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in the 135-pound class, in a victory that could lead to a title bout against the winner of a matchup between champion Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili in September. “Title shot,” Nurmagomedov, 28, said inside Etihad Arena when asked about his hopes for his next fight. “I don’t worry who’s going [to win between] these two. It doesn’t matter for me who’s going to be next. Just give me title shot. “O’Malley, Merab, or someone else, it doesn’t matter. I’m here. Now guys, talk how I beat nobody. Cory No 2 [ranked in the world]. Now you can cry, I’m coming for you.” Nurmagomedov, the cousin of UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov, was considered the marginal favourite for this fight, despite being eight places below the American in the bantamweight rankings, and he lived up to the billing with a largely comfortable night's work. While many of his takedown attempts were impressively resisted by Sandhagen, the Dagestani set a fast pace throughout and boxed well to force his opponent on the defensive. Sandhagen found success with his punches early on, but perhaps aware of the counter takedown attempts from Nurmagomedov, he was keen not to overextend himself with his strikes. That also allowed Nurmagomedov to find his range, and he connected with several strong punches in the fourth round. On the instruction of his corner, Sandhagen came out more aggressive in the fifth and final round, but the strategy backfired as Nurmagomedov secured his best position on the ground and maintained control of Sandhagen from the top position until the fight was over. “He was more tough than I expected,” Nurmagomedov said. “This guy is really tough. I think I deserve the win today. I feel like I beat him in every single round. I tried to take him down but he had good defense. I have to believe in my striking. From the second round, I [was] beginning to feel I can beat him in striking, too.” Sandhagen was gracious in defeat, admitting the better man won, and backed Nurmagomedov to go on and win the UFC's bantamweight title. “He’s real good,” Sandhagen said after his fifth career defeat. “I knew he was going to be real good. He beat me tonight. There’s nothing more I can say about it. Congrats to him. He’s going to fight for the belt next. He’ll probably win and then I’ll catch up to him and fight him again.” In a middleweight bout, Russia's Shara Magomedov (14-0) earned a unanimous decision over Poland's Oleksiejczuk (19-9). Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1) also won by unanimous decision against Ecuador's Marlon Vera (23-10-1) in a bantamweight bout. Tony Ferguson (26-11) set a UFC record with his eighth consecutive defeat, going down by first-round submission in a welterweight bout against fellow American Michael Chiesa (19-7). Ferguson, a former lightweight interim champion, hinted at retirement by leaving one of his gloves in the centre of the octagon. In a women's strawweight bout, Brazil's Mackenzie Dern (14-5) won by unanimous decision against Mexico's Loopy Godinez (12-5). In a lightweight bout, Spain's Joel Alvarez (20-3) won by TKO in the third round against Brazil's Elves Brener (16-5).