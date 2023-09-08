Gonzales vows to disappoint home fans in the Rising Stars Arabia main event

Jose Paez Gonzales is confident of upsetting the home crowd when he meets the Dubai-based Jordanian Bader Samreen in the main event of the inaugural Rising Stars Arabia show at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

FIGHT CARD Lightweight 10 rounds:

Bader Samreen (8-0-0) v Jose Paez Gonzales (16-2-2) Super flyweight 10 rounds:

Sultan Al Nuaimi (9-0-0) v Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-2) Cruiseweight 8 rounds:

Mohammed Bekdash (25-0-0) v Musa N’tege (8-4-0) Super featherweight 8 rounds:

Bishara Sabbar (6-0-0) v Mohammed Azahar (8-5-1) Welterweight 6 rounds:

Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0-0) v Sheldon Schultz (4-4-0) Heavyweight 4 rounds:

Youssef Karrar (1-0-0) v Muhammad Muzeei (0-0-0) Welterweight 6 rounds:

Benyamin Moradzadeh (0-0-0) v Rohit Chaudhary (4-0-2) Featherweight 4 rounds:

Yousuf Ali (2-0-0) (win-loss-draw) v Alex Semugenyi (0-1-0)



The Mexican, 27, with a record of 16 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws, is fighting outside his home country for the first time and insists he will end Samreen’s undefeated 8-0 record as a professional.

“This is my first time outside Mexico, and I want to leave a lasting memory of my style and fight in the region,” he told The National during the launch of the new series on Friday.

“I meet an opponent yet to be defeated in eight appearances and that’s going to change after Saturday. I have travelled here with one intention, and that’s to return home as a winner.”

Samreen, 23, has won seven of his eight fights by knockout and is himself certain of stretching his run when the two lightweights headline the eight-fight card.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 🤩



Bader Samreen and Jose Paez Gonzales face off in Abu Dhabi, September 9, LIVE on DAZN (ex. Latin America & MENA) 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Ol1fiLvQYL — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 5, 2023

“Indeed, this is the toughest test so far but I’m well prepared and ready to have a go at Jose,” the Jordanian said.

“I have high respect for my opponent. He is experienced but I possess the speed, stamina, technique and the punches to come out victorious in front of my fans in Abu Dhabi.”

Sultan Al Nuaimi (9-0-0) is the UAE’s sole flag bearer on the night and he meets Tanzanian Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-3) at super flyweight in the co-main event.

“This chap has been in the pro circuit for a while and has a lot of experience, but that doesn’t matter to me, as my goals are crystal clear, and that’s to keep my record intact,” the Dubai Policeman said.

Kibazange was straightforward: “The experience doesn’t count in this game. Sultan’s record is impressive and I’m aware of that. It’s not going to be easy for me and it’s not going to be easy for him either.

“For me, it’s business as usual. I want my contest to be an exciting one for the fans. I have lots of fans following me from back home and I want to keep them happy with a victory.”