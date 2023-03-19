Mochamed Machaev hopeful of title shot after impressive debut at UAE Warriors

Mochamed Machaev has emerged as a bright featherweight prospect in the UAE Warriors international division after an impressive debut in the Abu Dhabi promotion.

Watched cage side by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, the Austrian displayed superb skills to defeat Kazakhstan's Bagdos Olzhabay by unanimous decision in the main fight at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

Machaev, 23, survived a tough first five minutes with his striking prowess before dominating the next two rounds with excellent groundwork to stretch his career record to 13-1.

“This was a very good fight. Bagdos came very hard at me. My game plan was to strike this guy but it didn’t work for me, and it went all the way up and down to get this win,” Machaev said.

“I came here with clear ambitions. I’m not a fighter to settle for second best. I want to be the best ever in the featherweight division, not only in this promotion but the whole world.”

Ali Al Qaisi holds the UAE Warriors featherweight belts for both the international division and Arabia.

The 'Royal Jordanian Fighter' defends his Arabian title in a rematch with Egyptian Ahmed Faress on Sunday at the same venue. Al Qaisi is set to meet Canadian Jesse Arnett in the international title rematch in May.

“I want to come back for the promotion’s next fight and hopefully get an opportunity to challenge for the title,” Machaev added.

Mochamed Machaev (r) with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UAE Warriors on March 18, 2023. UAE Warriors

Bagdos suffered a cut above his right cheek in a closely contested opening round. The Kazakh also survived a rear naked choke attempt in the final round as Machaev took total control of the contest.

In the co-main event, Vinicius de Oliveira bounced back from his defeat to Ali Talib in the promotion’s bantamweight title fight last year with a first round TKO of Japan’s Hikaru Yoshino.

The Brazilian landed the right-left combinations on Yoshino’s face twice in quick succession to send him crashing down to the canvas before the referee stopped the contest.

“I want that UAE Warriors bantamweight belt and I’m ready to fight any day,” De Oliveira said after taking his record in the promotion to 5-1 and his overall record to 18-3.

Italian Walter Cogliandro won a unanimous decision over Mark Striegl of the Philippines on the night’s bloodiest clash in the catchweight 150lb while Russian Artur Zaynukov clinched a split decision over Alex da Silva in the catchweight 161lb.

In the remaining fights, Russian Murad Magomedov remained undefeated in 13 appearances after his victory over Uzbek Javlonbek Tokhtaboev in just 23 seconds.

Brazilian Isaac Pimentel won a unanimous decision over Joevincent So of the Philippines in the catchweight 130lb and Iranian Amir Fazli stopped Egyptian Ahmed Sami in a round-1 TKO in the middleweight.

Maria Zbrun of Argentina scored a first round TKO over Coline Biron of the Philippines in the strawweight and only contest for the females.

Kazakh Rustem Kudaibergnenov produced the quickest win on the night by knocking out Uzbek Ilkhom Nazimov in eight seconds in the catchweight 150lb, and Briton Shoaib Yousaf won a unanimous decision over Brazilian Christiano Marques in the lightweight.