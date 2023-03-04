Conor McGregor makes surprise appearance at UFC 285 weigh-in alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor made surprise appearances at the UFC 285 official weigh-in in Las Vegas on Friday night, with the American actor shooting a scene for an upcoming movie.

Gyllenhaal, known for his work in the likes of Donnie Darko, Nightcrawler and Spider-Man, took to the scales at MGM Grand Garden Arena and then faced off with former UFC fighter Jay Heiron. Gyllenhaal plays a character named James Dalton.

The scene, which also features UFC president Dana White and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, will be used in the Road House remake that also stars McGregor.

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a scene for his upcoming Roadhouse movie at #UFC285🍿 pic.twitter.com/3ZRHLXL0ty — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 4, 2023

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, is currently coaching The Ultimate Fighter as he prepares his own comeback to the octagon. To ramp up the crowd for the scene shot on Friday, the Irishman took to the stage and screamed: “Who’s ready for tomorrow night. We have the biggest fight in Road House history: Harris vs Dalton UFC 222. Everyone in this arena you’re about to be part of my movie.”

McGregor, who has not competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, is making his feature film debut alongside the previously Oscar-nominated Gyllenhaal. To be released on Amazon Prime, Road House is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. The release date for the reboot is yet to be confirmed.