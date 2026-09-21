Man United v Fulham player ratings: Martinez 4, Mbeumo 5, Cunha 6

Manchester United needed a deflected Matheus Cunha strike to rescue a point against Fulham, denying the Cottagers their first Premier League win of the season.

Fulham had led through Lisandro Martinez's bizarre own goal as United looked to be heading for a third consecutive defeat across competitions.

However, with just a minute of the 90 remaining, Cunha's shot from 20 yards took a wicked deflection off Fulham defender David Affengruber that wrong-footed goalkeeper Bernd Leno and found the corner of the net.

It was harsh on the home goalkeeper, who had pulled off a string of fine saves to keep United at bay.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa accused the match officials of giving "all fouls" to United because of the injustice they suffered in the Manchester derby the previous weekend.

The Spaniard was particularly incensed at the awarding of a free kick to United 35 seconds before they scored for a foul on Harry Maguire on the halfway line.

United head into the international break sitting 12th in the table on five points, while Fulham, still searching for their first league win under Arbeloa, are second bottom with two points.

Fulham manager Arbeloa: "I knew after the game against Man City that they [would not] let Manchester United lose here. We deserved a little bit more."

United boss Michael Carrick: "I’m disappointed we didn't win the game. We came to win it; we did a lot in the game to warrant winning and their goalkeeper is probably man of the match with the saves he has made."

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Man United ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: The best of a mediocre bunch. Failed to save a 63rd-minute shot, which he pushed to Martinez, who scored an own goal. It was a bad mistake. Before that, he got low to save from Garcia on 28 minutes and then got his foot to keep out efforts from Bobb and Kelvin.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Back after three games out. A tough afternoon for him against Bobb and, at times, King as well. But United are better with him in the side.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: Flew into Fulham’s drinks that were neatly lined up outside their technical area. Overhit a cross on 74 minutes as United pushed for an equaliser. Appealed for a late penalty for handball. It wasn’t. He was frustrated, just like the fans, as he pushed forward.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10: An own goal, though it wasn’t all on him. His left-foot strike after nine minutes from outside the penalty area was the best effort of the early play. Headed the ball away to set up a Fulham attack on 61 minutes. Two minutes later he put Fulham ahead. Booed by Fulham fans for his antics with Argentina at the World Cup.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Another underwhelming game when he was bested by Iwobi. Shot wide after 23 minutes. Excellent play to set up Fernandes on 40, but both teams cancelled each other out.

Youri Tielemans - 5/10: Tried to tick things over, but then Fulham had the better of him in midfield. Brilliant pass to Rashford, but he’s not yet having the impact that fans would hope.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Better of the two in United's central midfield. His substitution was booed and fans sang for him throughout as again he was United's best player. There’s not much else to sing about.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10: Flicked the ball onto the post on 25 minutes. His team didn’t move the ball quickly enough and United’s best player looks anything but. Too many flicks from United around the box, and little that hurt a Fulham team who’ve had a dreadful start to the season.

Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10: Beat his man to cross for Rashford on 20 minutes, but it was too high. Curled a shot that was well saved on 67 minutes as United sought a response. Poor in the second half when he wasn’t quick enough. Also poor defensively.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10: Shot over the bar from the best United move of the first half over. Was breaking when he was pulled back in a yellow-card challenge on 48 minutes. Signalled that he had to come off and was replaced by Zirkzee. Needs a goal or an assist.

Matheus Cunha - 6/10: Honest as he stayed on his feet to set up Fernandes on 27 minutes. His looping shot hit the post on 31. Turned and bent a shot on 73 minutes and then rescued a point for his side with a deflected effort on 89.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Rashford, 76') - 5/10: Had an effort on target.

Mount (on for Mainoo, 80') 5-10: Had a decent impact in the final minutes.

Patrick Dorgu (on for Shaw, 84') - NA.