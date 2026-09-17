Lionel Messi scores 100th Inter Miami goal in Campenones Cup final win

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Inter Miami goal as the MLS side cruised to a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul to win the Campeones Cup final.

Argentine great Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading in a cross from Luis Suarez to bring up his century goal in 115 appearances for Miami.

Casemiro, who joined in the summer from Manchester United, made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, heading in Messi's corner.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored four goals – all headers – in his past five matches.

The victory gave Inter Miami another trophy three years after Messi’s arrival. Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup in 2025.

It was the 48th trophy Messi has won in his illustrious career.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's resume includes 10 LaLiga titles and four Uefa Champions League crowns with Barcelona, two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and a historic run of international success with Argentina, highlighted by the 2022 World Cup triumph and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

Earlier this month, Messi, 39, called time on his international career with his last game being the 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

In 207 caps, Messi scored 125 goals to retire as Argentina's all-time appearance maker and leading scorer.

It was the eighth edition of the Campeones Cup, which is always hosted by the MLS club.

Mexican teams had won the three most recent editions before Miami’s victory on Wednesday.

Mexican giants Cruz Azul have never won the Campeones Cup; they also lost the 2021 final.