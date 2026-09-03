Sumo to make UAE debut at All-Star event in Abu Dhabi

Sumo wrestling is set to make its UAE debut when athletes of the All-Star Sumo Competition land in Abu Dhabi later this month.

The event, hosted by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will take place at the Space42 Arena on September 26. It will be the first time an international professional sumo competition has been staged in the country.

Nine elite 'rikishi' (professional sumo wrestlers) from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt will compete across 36 bouts, bringing together athletes with world championship titles, Emperor’s Cup honours and decades of professional competition.

For spectators, the event will extend beyond the bouts themselves, with a formal ring-entering procession and traditional pre-bout rituals, ensuring guests experience elements of sumo’s centuries-old traditions.

“Bringing professional sumo to the UAE for the first time is an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar and an opportunity to introduce audiences to a sport with a rich history and deeply rooted traditions,” said Mohamad Yehya, general manager of Space42.

“The event will give fans a unique opportunity to experience sumo up close and discover the traditions and atmosphere that make the sport so distinctive.”

Ichi of Japan headlines the field as a winner of the Emperor’s Cup, the highest honour in Japanese professional sumo, alongside compatriot Hiroki, another big name in the sport.

▶

The field also reflects sumo’s reach beyond Japan. Mongolia’s Mendee is a junior world champion, while Egypt’s Ramy El-Gazar, an internationally decorated champion, gives regional audiences a connection to the competition.

The event will give UAE fans the opportunity to experience a sporting tradition rarely seen in the region. The ring-entering ceremony, the preparation before each bout and the respect surrounding the dohyo (sumo ring) are integral parts of the spectacle. Sumo dates back more than 1,500 years, originating as an ancient agricultural and religious ritual in Japan.

To buy tickets for the All-Star Sumo Competition, visit Platinumlist.net.