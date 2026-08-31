Sport

New Zealand’s men’s team perform the Haka after winning the 2025 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series final in Dubai. AFP
New Zealand’s men’s team perform the Haka after winning the 2025 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series final in Dubai. AFP

Dubai Sevens 2026: Tickets now on sale as Gaelic football is added to programme

Organisers seek to build on successful 2025 event that drew 88,000 fans to Sevens Stadium

The National

August 31, 2026

Tickets for the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s went on sale on Monday morning.

The 2026 event has been enhanced in several ways, including the addition of Gaelic football to the programme.

The HSBC SVNS Series remains the main event, but Gaelic joins rugby, netball, cricket, fitness and padel as a sixth sport on the menu.

The event will take place at The Sevens Stadium from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday. The festival follows the 2025 edition that welcomed more than 88,000 people, with visitors from the UAE and around the world coming together in Dubai.

Mathew Tait, festival director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “What makes Emirates Dubai 7s special is the mix of people and communities it brings together. You can have the world’s best rugby sevens players competing on Pitch 1 while thousands of people take part in their own sports across the festival, families spend the day together and others come for the music and entertainment.

“We’ve expanded that experience again for 2026, particularly for families as the UAE celebrates the 'year of the family', while continuing to grow the sporting and entertainment programme. With tickets now on sale, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Sevens Stadium in November.”

  • New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double World Series victory at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National
    New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double World Series victory at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai
    New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai
  • New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia
    New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia
  • New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia
    New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia
  • New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at The Sevens
    New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at The Sevens
  • New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Australia at the Dubai Sevens
    New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Australia at the Dubai Sevens
  • New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia
    New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia
  • New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack
    New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack
  • New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the win over Australia
    New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the win over Australia
  • Australia's William Cartwright scores a try
    Australia's William Cartwright scores a try
  • New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try
    New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try
  • Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand
    Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand
  • New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try
    New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try
  • New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia
    New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia
  • New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try
    New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try

On top of the sport, the 2026 family offering includes the UAE’s biggest inflatable kids’ zone, a Ferris wheel and zip line. International music headliners will perform across all three nights, with the full entertainment line-up to be announced in the coming months.

Ticket prices remain fixed for a third consecutive year, with Friday entry from Dh75, Saturday and Sunday day passes at Dh455 and three-day passes from Dh595. Tickets are available now via emiratesdubai7s.com and the Emirates Dubai 7s app.

Updated: August 31, 2026, 3:12 AM
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