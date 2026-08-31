Dubai Sevens 2026: Tickets now on sale as Gaelic football is added to programme

Tickets for the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s went on sale on Monday morning.
The 2026 event has been enhanced in several ways, including the addition of Gaelic football to the programme.
The HSBC SVNS Series remains the main event, but Gaelic joins rugby, netball, cricket, fitness and padel as a sixth sport on the menu.
The event will take place at The Sevens Stadium from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday. The festival follows the 2025 edition that welcomed more than 88,000 people, with visitors from the UAE and around the world coming together in Dubai.
Mathew Tait, festival director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “What makes Emirates Dubai 7s special is the mix of people and communities it brings together. You can have the world’s best rugby sevens players competing on Pitch 1 while thousands of people take part in their own sports across the festival, families spend the day together and others come for the music and entertainment.
“We’ve expanded that experience again for 2026, particularly for families as the UAE celebrates the 'year of the family', while continuing to grow the sporting and entertainment programme. With tickets now on sale, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Sevens Stadium in November.”
On top of the sport, the 2026 family offering includes the UAE’s biggest inflatable kids’ zone, a Ferris wheel and zip line. International music headliners will perform across all three nights, with the full entertainment line-up to be announced in the coming months.
Ticket prices remain fixed for a third consecutive year, with Friday entry from Dh75, Saturday and Sunday day passes at Dh455 and three-day passes from Dh595. Tickets are available now via emiratesdubai7s.com and the Emirates Dubai 7s app.