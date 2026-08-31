Dubai Sevens 2026: Tickets now on sale as Gaelic football is added to programme

Tickets for the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s went on sale on Monday morning.

The 2026 event has been enhanced in several ways, including the addition of Gaelic football to the programme.

The HSBC SVNS Series remains the main event, but Gaelic joins rugby, netball, cricket, fitness and padel as a sixth sport on the menu.

The event will take place at The Sevens Stadium from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29, ahead of the UAE National Day holiday. The festival follows the 2025 edition that welcomed more than 88,000 people, with visitors from the UAE and around the world coming together in Dubai.

Mathew Tait, festival director of Emirates Dubai 7s, said: “What makes Emirates Dubai 7s special is the mix of people and communities it brings together. You can have the world’s best rugby sevens players competing on Pitch 1 while thousands of people take part in their own sports across the festival, families spend the day together and others come for the music and entertainment.

“We’ve expanded that experience again for 2026, particularly for families as the UAE celebrates the 'year of the family', while continuing to grow the sporting and entertainment programme. With tickets now on sale, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to The Sevens Stadium in November.”

Previous slide Next slide New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double World Series victory at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double W…

New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai

New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia Show caption: New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia

New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia

New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at The Sevens Show caption: New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at…

New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Australia at the Dubai Sevens Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Austr…

New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia Show caption: New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia

New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack Show caption: New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack

New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the win over Australia Show caption: New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the wi…

Australia's William Cartwright scores a try Show caption: Australia's William Cartwright scores a try

New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try Show caption: New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try

Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand Show caption: Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand

New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try Show caption: New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try

New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia Show caption: New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia

New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try Show caption: New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try





























On top of the sport, the 2026 family offering includes the UAE’s biggest inflatable kids’ zone, a Ferris wheel and zip line. International music headliners will perform across all three nights, with the full entertainment line-up to be announced in the coming months.

Ticket prices remain fixed for a third consecutive year, with Friday entry from Dh75, Saturday and Sunday day passes at Dh455 and three-day passes from Dh595. Tickets are available now via emiratesdubai7s.com and the Emirates Dubai 7s app.