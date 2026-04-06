UAE youth rugby team soar to success in UK despite Iran war disrupting flight plans

A youth rugby team from the UAE battled to overcome cancelled flights and unfamiliar weather to triumph at the world's largest youth tournament.

The Emirates Falcons under-13 team spent months planning the trip to the UK to compete at the Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools 7s. But their plans were upended by the outbreak of the Iran war, which caused flights across the Middle East to be suspended.

After their scheduled British Airways flight was cancelled, the team's place at the prestige tournament was in doubt. But they were able to secure seats on an Emirates plane and burst into applause when they finally landed in the UK.

Their efforts on the pitch gave them further cause for celebration, with the undefeated Falcons winning the Rosslyn Park competition and also becoming champions at the Caldicott National Schools 10s.

"It was really special. Lots of grandparents, aunties, uncles and family friends were relieved to see us safe and well in the UK," Mark Barrington, director of sports at Arcadia British School and team coach, told The National.

"The team were worried they weren't going to be able to compete. There was a lot of apprehension knowing they had put in so much effort to be selected in the squad, and the training, to be able to go to the UK. The boys wanted the opportunity to represent themselves, their schools, their clubs and their families."

Resilient rugby

The players, Mr Barrington and fellow coach Richard Smith flew to Britain on March 24, then won at Rosslyn Park three days later. They triumphed in the 10s tournament on March 29, before returning to the UAE later that day.

Schools from across the UK competed alongside teams from around the world at both tournaments. "The boys struggled to adapt to the conditions initially with it being so cold, but showed a lot of resolve and a lot of resilience, a lot of grit and determination," Mr Barrington said.

Who are Emirates Falcons?

The winning Emirates Falcons under-13 team. Photo: Mark Barrington Info

The Falcons, established in 2024, comprise children from across the UAE. More than 40 set out to earn a place in the squad, before the final 14 were selected to compete in the UK.

"In the squad of 14, they came from nine different schools and five different clubs, from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain," Mr Barrington said. "We love sport and we love the idea of being able to access these additional opportunities. We have taken on the mantle and won it this year.

"We were delighted after the amount of time and effort that had gone into the preparation. The boys wanted to represent themselves and their families."

'Common goal'

In addition to the sporting success, the players learnt valuable lessons from the challenging trip. "It's difficult when you try to knit together a team who aren't from the same club or the same school," Mr Barrington said.

"I think it taught them a lot about themselves in terms of how they can overcome the challenges, that they can connect with others to be able to achieve a common goal.

"With everything that has been going on, it was just an incredible release for them. We know there is a lot of skill and talent in lots of sports out here but, from a rugby perspective, they had the opportunity to represent the best of the UAE."