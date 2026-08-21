Al Hilal win again as Inzaghi dismisses reports of rift with Benzema

Al Hilal powered to the top of the Saudi Pro League table courtesy of a 3-0 away win against Al Fayha.

Simone Inzaghi's side opened the season with a 4-2 win over Al Faisaly before booking their place in the last 16 of the King's Cup with a 2-0 victory over Al Raed on Monday.

Hilal went the season unbeaten in 2025/26 only to lose out to champions Al Nassr by two points.

They maintained their perfect start to the new campaign with a comfortable win on Thursday.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring before Sultan Mandash doubled Hilal's lead immediately after half-time. Nasser Al Dawsari completed the scoring with minutes remaining.

Serb midfielder Milinkovic-Savic got Hilal up and running just past the half-hour mark when he smashed home a rebound after summer signing Crysencio Summerville saw his initial shot parried by Orlando Mosquera in the Fayha goal.

Mandash had Hilal 2-0 up straight after the break. Defender Kalidou Koulibaly played a sumptuous ball that evaded the Fayha defence. Mandash turned inside his defender and slotted beyond Mosquera at his near post.

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Summerville, a £60 million summer signing from West Ham United, then wasted a glorious chance to open his Hilal account from the penalty spot.

Substitute Theo Hernandez was upended in the box by a Fayha defender, and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Hilal were awarded three penalties in their opening-day win over Faisaly. Karim Benzema dispatched his successfully before Ruben Neves converted the other two.

This time it fell to Dutch forward Summerville, whose clipped effort cannoned against the woodwork.

Milinkovic-Savic had a hand in Hilal's third of the night. The former Lazio midfielder cut the ball back from the byline into the path of Al Dawsari, who needed two attempts to beat Mosquera in the 88th minute.

Victory maintained Inzaghi's impressive record of just one defeat in 55 matches since he took over last summer.

Inzaghi said: "Overall we played with organisation and high quality, and it is natural to show this performance with the pressure of matches."

He added: "We always strive for the best and to improve the team's level. I am happy with the team's performance up front and the distinguished collective performance."

Rumour of a rift with Benzema had swirled before the match, with Hilal reported to be lining up a move for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins to replace the Frenchman.

"Karim Benzema is a good player who will serve the team," Inzaghi said.

On whether there will be more signings, the Italian added: "The transfer market, which the club's sporting management is responsible for, has been working well since before the start of the camp despite the delay of a number of players in joining."

Fixtures

All times UAE

Friday

Al Riyadh v Al Nassr, 8pm

Al Hazem v Diriyah, 8.15pm

Al Qadsiah v Al Ittihad, 10pm

Al Faisaly v Neom, 10pm

Saturday

Al Fateh v Al Ettifaq, 7.45pm

Al Kholood v Al Taawoun, 8.10pm

Al Ahli Saudi v Abha, 10pm

Al Khaleej v Al Shabab, 10pm