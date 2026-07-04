Canada v Morocco: Azzedine Ounahi hits double as Atlas Lions reach quarter-finals once again

Magnificent Morocco are through to the quarter-finals for the second successive World Cup after their 3-0 last-16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston on Saturday.

After a well below-par first-half performance, the Atlas Lions found their groove after the break and secured victory through two Azzedine Ounahi strikes and a late effort from substitute Soufiane Rahimi. This was achieved despite in-form striker Ismael Saibari hobbling off injured in the opening 45 minutes.

Next up in the quarter-finals on Thursday in Boston will be the winner of France – the team that ended Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals four years ago – and Paraguay.

In the last-32, the Netherlands had joined Morocco's ever-expanding list of major European conquests at a World Cup, following their wins over Belgium, Spain and Portugal in Qatar four years ago.

Although they did need a last-gasp leveller from Issa Diop against the Dutch before coming out on top in the penalty shoot-out.

Canada were also grateful to a stoppage-time goal in the previous round against South Africa with Stephen Eustaquio's strike maintaining their historic run in a tournament that saw them secure a first World Cup win by destroying Qatar 6-0.

“You guys are Canadian heroes,” said manager Jesse Marsch after the win against the South Africans in Los Angeles. “You should be so proud of who you are.”

And this match started with an intense spell of pressure from those heroes that saw Yassine Bounou deny Jonathan David from a tight angle, before Morocco's goalkeeper produced a fine stop to block Tani Oluwaseyi's low strike after some lovely skill from the attacker.

To make matters worse for the Atlas Lions, they lost the services of Saibari after only 20 minutes to injury. He had scored in all three group-stage games, having completed a move from PSV Eindhoven to German champions Bayern Munich last week.

Losing the 25-year-old so early was a body blow but Morocco could at least call on the skills of AFC Champions League winner Rahimi as a replacement.

And the Al Ain attacker quickly registered their first effort on goal – and their only one of the first-half – with an ambitious strike from distance that was comfortably saved by Maxime Crepeau.

But the Canada pressing remained relentless while Morocco's performance was strangely disjointed and their frustrations began to show.

Captain Achraf Hakimi was booked five minutes before the break by English referee Michael Oliver for needlessly shoving Canada defender Richie Laryea in the back who also, undeservedly, picked up a yellow card.

Canada's all-time record scorer David, followed by Morocco pair Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss, quickly joined Hakimi in the book for obvious fouls as tensions threatened to boil over, leaving a second-half red card seemingly inevitable.

The half-time whistle arrived with no goals on the board but manager Mohamed Ouahbi – appointed just 98 days before the start of the World Cup – would know his team had endured a woeful opening 45 minutes.

And whatever the Belgian coach said at the break seemed to have the desired affect as Morocco took the lead within five minutes.

Canada defender Luc De Fougerolles was booked for a cynical challenge on Rahimi and from the resulting free-kick, Hakimi picked out Ounahi on the edge of the box with a clever ball and the Girona midfielder curled home a low, first-time strike in style.

Morocco were suddenly finding the sort of passes between the Canada lines that had been completely absent in the first half but goalscoring opportunities were few and far between for either side.

Canada captain Stephen Eustaquio was fouled by Morocco substitute Sofyan Amrabat inches outside the box 14 minutes from time but David could only dink the resulting free-kick over the bar. Bounou was called into action moments later when the Al Hilal keeper turned away Tajon Buchanan's long-distance effort.

But just as Canada threatened again, it was suddenly game over as Ounahi grabbed his second with a sucker punch of a goal. A swift counter-attack ended with Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz showing great skill to lay it off to Ounahi who smashed home the crucial second for his team.

Rahimi then almost scored only to see his header hit the bar then bounce down just in front of the goalline before somehow staying out.

There was time for Rahimi to put the icing on the cake when he coolly slotted home when put through on goal by Diaz to make it 3-0 and leave Morocco dreaming big again.