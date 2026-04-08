2026 Masters: Players, tee times and how to watch in the UAE

Golf's first major of the year gets going this week as 91 players descend on Augusta National vying to win the 2026 Masters.

One notable absentee is Tiger Woods. The five-time Augusta champion is reportedly in Switzerland at a private medical facility seeking treatment following a car accident that led to his DUI ​arrest in Florida on March 27.

Also missing will be Phil Mickelson. The three-time champion revealed last week he will not play at this year's Masters as he deals with a personal medical situation.

Despite those absences, there will still be plenty of star power teeing off this week at Augusta. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives as the favourite, while Rory McIlroy will be looking to defend the title he won so spectacularly last year.

Here is all you need to know about this year's event:

When is it?

The 90th annual Masters begins Thursday, April 9, with the final round on Sunday, April 12.

Where is it?

The Masters is played annually at Augusta National Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia. The famed course – at roughly 7,500 yards – is a par 72.

How to watch on TV and streaming

In the Mena region, DAZN holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 Masters, offering coverage through the PGA Tour Pass. The deal includes live streaming of the action on the DAZN app, which is available using various devices including smart TVs.

You can also stream the action on Masters.com and the Masters App.

Schedule

First round - Thursday, April 9 (all times UAE)

First group to tee off at around 3.30pm.

Second round - Friday, April 10

First group to tee off at around 3.30pm.

Third round - Saturday, April 11

First group to tee off at around 6pm.

Fourth round - Sunday, April 12

First group to tee off at around 6pm.

Thursday's tee times

Round 1 (selected):

15:25pm: Honorary Starters (Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson)

16:26pm: Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

17:02pm: Bubba Watson, Nico Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

9:43pm: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

18:07pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

18:31pm: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

18:43pm: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

10:08pm: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg

10:20pm: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

10:44pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

Who won the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy won his first green jacket with victory in the 2025 Masters, defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to become the sixth player to win a career Grand Slam (Masters, PGA Championship, British Open and US Open). It was his fifth career major win, but his first since 2014.