Absent Tiger Woods on players' minds ahead of Masters

He may be absent from the Masters this week but Tiger Woods is still very much on the minds of other players at Augusta National.

Woods, a five-time winner of golf's first major of the season, has reportedly checked into a treatment programme outside of the United States ​following ​a car accident that led to his DUI ​arrest in Florida on March 27.

He later announced that he would not play at the 90th edition of the Masters this week and removed himself for consideration to be the United States Ryder Cup team ⁠captain for 2027.

In a statement, the 50-year-old American said he was stepping away from golf "to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

Woods' plane reportedly landed ​in Switzerland last week, days after his attorney told a Martin County Judge that his superstar client needed an "intensive, highly individualised and medically integrated programme" away from media and public scrutiny.

"It just shows the human element ⁠and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction," Jason Day said after finishing his practice round at the Masters on Monday.

"He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures. I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because ⁠I just know that ... painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it ... It's ⁠unfortunate."

Jason Day of Australia plays a shot from the 11th hole tee box during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters at Augusta National. AFP Info

Fifteen-time major winner Woods pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour charge of DUI after his ‌Land Rover struck the back of a trailer being hauled by a truck near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods' car flipped on its side, and he was charged with a moving violation of distracted driving. ​Officers found two white pills in the pocket of his pants, which authorities later confirmed to be hydrocodone.

"The only thing that I don't understand is that it's a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm's way, as well," Day said.

"But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's probably driving and a little bit under the influence."

▶

Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018, which means he will be at Tuesday night's champions dinner that will not include Woods. Also missing will be Phil Mickelson, who is not at this year's Masters as he deals with a personal medical situation.

"Let's be honest, without Tiger Woods ​and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly, I feel it hurts the game of golf," Reed said. "But at the same ‌time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to ⁠go."

It has been 32 years since both Mickelson and Woods missed a Masters. The last time Woods ​missed the first major of the year was in 2021, when he was recovering from serious injuries suffered in another car accident in California. Woods told officers on March 27 ​that he has undergone more than ‌20 surgeries on his right leg, in addition to seven back surgeries and a torn Achilles tendon.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was on hand for Woods' most recent Masters victory in 2019. He said he pushed other previous champions to get to the 18th green to congratulate Woods, but that he "could care less about Tiger's golf."

"Anybody that's struggling with anything, I feel for him because I've went through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always pull for him.

"Nothing but love for him, and hopefully he can come back stronger."