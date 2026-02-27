Rublev joins greats Federer and Djokovic by reaching fifth Dubai Tennis Championships semi-final

Andrey Rublev moved into elite company on Thursday, joining Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships five times.

For the No 5 seed, it was another statement of authority at a venue where he has consistently thrived. The 28-year-old Russian brushed aside France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 6-4 in just 75 minutes.

Rublev, champion here in 2022 and runner-up a year later, stormed through 11 of the opening 14 games, striking 19 winners while limiting his unforced errors to 11. It was a display of control as much as power.

The defining moment arrived in the fifth game of the first set. Chasing a backhand deep into the corner, Rublev lofted a defensive reply only for Rinderknech to volley into open space. Many would have conceded the point. Rublev instead sprinted across the baseline, stretching full tilt to whip a forehand back across court that clipped the line. The Frenchman could only watch.

“It’s tough to say something about my level because Arthur is the kind of player who breaks the rhythm,” Rublev said. “He doesn’t play rallies. He hits two or three shots, serves super hard, returns super hard, so there is no rhythm.

“That’s why it is important to have all the focus on the first two, three shots. All my game was based on those first two or three shots; to not let him get a good position to attack and instead force him to hit from tough positions.”

The Russian’s discipline paid off. Having taken his head-to-head record against Rinderknech to 4-0, Rublev lingered long after the handshake, spending close to 40 minutes signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans.

The contrast with his previous outing could not have been sharper. On Wednesday, Rublev had been pushed to the limit by 2024 champion Ugo Humbert in a gripping three-set contest lasting more than two hours. This time, efficiency was the order of the evening.

“I’m happy to be back in the semi-final,” he said. “Arthur is a tough player. We have had great battles in the past, so I’m really happy that I was able to win in straight sets, especially after a long and tough match. To win in straight sets helps a lot as I’ll have more time to recover.”

Awaiting Rublev is Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who reached the semi-final here last year before falling to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Griekspoor secured his return to the last four with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over the in-form Jakub Mensik.

Mensik arrived leading the ATP Tour in wins this season, but despite firing 16 aces, the 20-year-old struggled to impose himself in the opening and deciding sets. Griekspoor, who had earlier ousted second seed Alexander Bublik, steadied after a dip in the second set and raised his level when required.

“At the beginning of the third, I had to up my game, serve better, which I really did,” Griekspoor said. “In the end, I started to return really well too, so I am very pleased with the win.”