Challenging day for UAE's Piera Hudson at Winter Olympics

Piera Hudson had an eventful start to her UAE career at the Winter Olympics in Cortina.

Hudson, flag bearer for the UAE in the country's first appearance at the Winter Games, made a respectable start in the women's giant slalom competition on Sunday.

The 30-year-old former New Zealand athlete was placed 42nd in the opening round among 61 competitors who finished the first section. A total of 15 athletes did not finish the round.

She thus made it to the medal round later in the day. However, Hudson could not finish the round. Italy's Federica Brignone won gold.

Still, it was an emotional day for Hudson who had earlier spoken about the “huge honour” of representing the UAE at the Winter Olympics.

“The Olympic opening ceremony was just amazing, I was buzzing, you couldn't wipe the smile off my face. It was the most surreal feeling to have finally sort of had that 'I made it' moment," Hudson told New Zealand broadcaster RNZ.

“To be flag-bearer on top of that was such a huge honour, so couldn't have asked for a better way to start it off.”

Hudson switched to the UAE in 2025 having previously represented her native New Zealand. She had won multiple national titles and represented New Zealand on the international stage but could not make the cut for their Olympic squads.

Alex Astridge is the other UAE athlete competing at the Winter Games.