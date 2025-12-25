Ashes 2025: Australia opt for all-pace attack as they look to heap more humiliation on England

Steve Smith returns to captain Australia in the Boxing Day Test as the hosts opted for an all-pace attack against England in Melbourne.

Fast bowler Jhye ‌Richardson, who has not played in the longest format since 2021, has been brought back ​after fine domestic form on his return from shoulder surgery but there is no room for spinner Todd ​Murphy, who was brought into the fold to replace the injured ​Nathan Lyon.

Brendan Doggett, who played in the first two Tests, and Michael Neser, who was part of the pink-ball encounter, have also been included as Australia look to heap further humiliation on England with the Ashes already lost.

"You just got to play what surface you're presented with," ‍Smith, who missed the Adelaide Test ‍due to a bout of vertigo, told reporters on Thursday.

"The pitch has 10mm of ⁠grass, quite furry, quite green.

"I dare say it's going to offer similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast. So, there's going to be quite a bit of movement.

"This one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too."

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer Richardson's last appearance in the red-ball format was against England in December 2021 in which he picked up five wickets to guide his side to a 275-run win.

"It's exciting to see Richardson back into the fold," Smith said. "He's had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess"

"He's done it against England before in an Ashes. We've seen ⁠when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been ​outstanding."

Meanwhile, veteran batsman Usman Khawaja, who scored ‍82 and 40 in the previous Test as a last-minute replacement for Smith, has been included ⁠at the ‌expense of Josh Inglis.

"[It was] fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the ⁠way he did in that first innings," Smith added.

“We all thought he played really nicely last ⁠week. He’s putting the pressure on when he needed to, and he absorbed it when he needed to.

"He’s got that No 5 spot right now.

"Cam [Cameron Green], with the way his whole package is set up, helps us out at seven as well."

Australia have already retained the urn with a 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

