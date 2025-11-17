Dh80 to park, Dh99 for the first tee: The rising cost to watch golf in Dubai … and why it is still great value

A year on from having to pay for entry for the first time, spectators at the DP World Tour Championship faced a new cost last week: paid parking.

Public car parking for the opening day on Thursday cost Dh50, rising to Dh80 for the remaining three days of the season-ending tournament.

The organisers say development of the surrounding area made the fee necessary, and hope it will encourage spectators to car pool, take taxis, or use the metro in future.

“It is not about us trying to make money, it is us trying to reduce the number of people coming in cars,” Freddie Schmeisser, the head of championships and business development director for the Middle East at DP World Tour, said.

“We had a massive public car park in the past, which is now Jumeirah Golf Estates 2. Because of the development, we don’t have the space for public parking any more, so now we are parking on the golf course. That is not great for the golf course.”

Despite the new costs for watching the season decided at Earth Course, Schmeisser says they are committed to keeping the event as affordable as possible.

The DP World Tour Championship was first played in 2009, when the UAE weekend was still Friday-Saturday.

It meant the spectacular finale to the season, when Lee Westwood snatched the first Race to Dubai title from Rory McIlroy’s grasp, was played out on the first day of the working week. The idea of charging for entry at that time was unrealistic.

The event had all the prestige of being the culmination to the tour season, the jeopardy of deciding the order of merit, and a guaranteed all-star field. But it was still new to a UAE sporting calendar that had plenty of highly popular fixtures on it already.

It took 15 years before a charge for general admission became a thing. In 2024, they took the plunge, and the result? Record crowds for the weekend days.

Schmeisser said there were 35,000 registrations when tickets were free of charge. “If 35,000 people turned up here, I would be going to the airport, because we couldn’t handle that,” Schmeisser said.

“We know that a lot of people don’t show up if you get a free ticket. You order four, then we had to close it, and so people who wanted to come couldn’t any more.

“That is why we introduced ticket sales for Saturday and Sunday last year for the first time, and we had more people on site when we charged than we did when it was free of charge. It puts a value on the tournament.”

Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images

Entry remains free for the first two days, dependent on registration. This year, admission for Saturday and Sunday was Dh190 per day.

Three Rolex Series events – the elevated purse tournaments on the DP World Tour which carry the most prestige – are played in the UAE. Weekend days at the Dubai Desert Classic cost Dh125, and it is Dh100 for the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Those fees are less than half the equivalent competitions elsewhere. At the Genesis Scottish Open, it is Dh290 on weekend days, and Dh340 for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Even adding in the supplementary costs to watch at Earth Course, such as the parking, food, or the “first-tee experience”, the price of the day falls short of general admission for those Rolex Series events in the UK.

This month was a trial run for the new first tee idea. For Dh60 on Friday, and Dh99 on Saturday and Sunday, spectators could get a place on a raised platform next to the first tee, with an up-close experience of the acoustics of the players teeing-off under a special tented roof. There were unlimited soft drinks included in the price.

Behind the first tee box is one of the many stations on the course which dispense free sparkling, cold and ambient water.

Schmeisser estimates they would make $200,000 more in terms of revenue if they were to sell water, but says “it is the right thing to do”.

“If you pay Dh200 for entry, then drink five bottles of water, go into the village where the food is not too expensive, I would say it is a very fair deal,” he said.

“We try to be reasonable with the prices. Our job is to get even more people. We want growth every year, so we don’t want to keep people away.”

This year, spectators got to see McIlroy cap the finest season of his career by winning the Race to Dubai, even if he did end up losing out on the tournament title after a thrilling play-off against Matt Fitzpatrick.

The final day, which had started with nine of Europe’s Ryder Cup winning team within the top 12 on the leaderboard, culminated in some vintage McIlroy box office. He holed an eagle putt at the 72nd hole to force that play-off.

Moments like that provide the sort of exposure that makes Dubai a must-visit destination for golf tourists, according to Schmeisser, who says around 30 per cent of the spectators at the tournament are non-residents.

And that is the driving force behind it, rather than making a profit from paying spectators, he said.

“We are trying not to be a moneymaking machine,” Schmeisser said. “We want to keep this sustainable. We are still working on a couple of areas where we can improve.

“We are here to promote Dubai. We all work together. We are all trying to showcase how amazing the UAE is. We could potentially charge more, but this is supposed to be for anyone in the UAE.”

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Five films to watch Castle in the Sky (1986) Grave of the Fireflies (1988) Only Yesterday (1991) Pom Poki (1994) The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The%20Crown%20season%205 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

Ukraine Capital: Kiev Population: 44.13 million Armed conflict in Donbass Russia-backed fighters control territory

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

Genesis G80 2020 5.0-litre Royal Specs Engine: 5-litre V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 505Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L/100km Price: Dh260,500

QUARTER-FINAL Wales 20-19 France Wales: T: Wainwright, Moriarty. Cons: Biggar (2) Pens: Biggar 2 France: T: Vahaamahina, Ollivon, Vakatawa Cons: Ntamack (2)

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 592bhp Torque: 620Nm Price: Dh980,000 On sale: now

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Mobile phone packages comparison

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

if you go

RESULT Aston Villa 1

Samatta (41')

Manchester City 2

Aguero (20')

Rodri (30')