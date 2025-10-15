Dubai Basketball get back to basics ahead of home clash with EuroLeague giants FC Barcelona

An entire squad of new players to bed in, a growing injury list in the backcourt and a schedule of seven games in a little more than two weeks - none of these hurdles have come as a surprise to Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac.

Games against Valencia, Lyon – and up next the mighty FC Barcelona – may sound like a daunting run facing a top European Champions League football side.

Rather, it is the formidable fixture list Dubai faces as they prepare for their second home clash in basketball’s EuroLeague.

So far in their debut campaign in one of the world’s top leagues, Dubai comfortably beat Serbia’s Partizan 89-76 at home before dropping two straight away games, against Monaco 103-81 and Olympiacos 86-67.

Dubai shook off their poor away form in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, comfortably beating EuroLeague champions Fenerbahce 93-69 in Turkey, with centre Mfiondu Kabengele scoring 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

With 12 new players in a 19-man squad, up-and-down form was always expected. The solution is simple in theory, if not in practice - get back to basics.

FC Barcelona Basquet, who visit the Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, can boast a trophy cabinet to rival their football siblings from across the Camp Nou campus, with 20 Spanish League titles and 27 Copa del Rey trophies, as well as European titles in 2003 and 2010.

The Spanish giants have started their EuroLeague campaign with two wins from three - including a club record points total for a non-overtime EuroLeague game, a 108-102 win against Valencia on Friday.

Ahead of Barca's visit, Dubai announced that coach Golemac has extended his contract with the club until 2028. Now he wants to see his players concentrate on doing the basics well against their illustrious guests.

“We’re still getting to know each other, and we need to do the basics better than we have so far,” he said. “We must improve our defence, close defensive rebounds and push the ball more. We need to hustle, be more aggressive and play with more physicality.

“The competition doesn’t give you much time with games every two to three days. We have to adapt quickly to the EuroLeague level."

On nis new contract, Golemac added: “I feel very motivated to keep growing together with Dubai Basketball. We’re building something special here — a team that competes at the highest level and makes our fans proud every single day.”

That continues against an experienced FC Barcelona side including Czech former Chicago Bulls point guard Tomas Satoransky and Spanish former New York Knicks centre Willy Hernangomez, as well as high-scoring American wing duo Will Clyburn, the club’s leading scorer, and Kevin Punter, both vastly experienced in the EuroLeague.

Barcelona are still looking for their first win in their domestic ABC League after defeats to Valencia and Hiopos Lleida.

Dubai, on the other hand, have won two of two in domestic competition in the Adriatic ABA League, most recently recording a commanding 77-53 victory over Borac Mozzart in Cacak.

Captain Klemen Prepelic, who added 13 points and six assists in the big win against Fenerbahce, called for his team to play with belief against Barcelona.

“We were very good [against Fenerbahce], very concentrated on every single defensive possession, which helped us to get in some easy baskets," he said. "And once we controlled the game, it was much easier.

“The most important is that we believe from the very first moment that we play together, we help each other. We share the ball. We never give up in difficult situations in defense. We were happy, we were enjoying it on the court.”

Dubai will be depleted in the backcourt for the visit of Barcelona, missing leading scorer Dzanan Musa and Serbian guard Aleksa Avramovic with knee injuries, while US guard Nate Mason will miss out due to a disc injury. Bosnian guard Kosta Kondic and former NBA shooting guard Justin Anderson are also doubts.

But new Australian signing Taran Armstrong will be available after joining from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

The 23-year-old point guard did not make an appearance for the NBA team, though he impressed for their G League side, the Santa Cruz Warriors, after starring for Australian NBL side Cairns Taipans.

Known for his playmaking and scoring ability, Armstrong joined the squad on a one-year deal, with an optional second year, before making his debut in the win against Borac.

"I’m really excited to join Dubai Basketball and be part of this ambitious project,” he said. "The club’s vision and energy are incredible and I can’t wait to get started and help the team win.

“Joining Dubai Basketball is a huge opportunity for me. I’m ready to work hard, learn from my teammates, and give everything for this team and the fans.”

