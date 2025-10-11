Pakistan sweat on Sajid Khan fitness ahead of South Africa first Test

Pakistan head into their first Test series since January with the daunting challenge of going up against the current champions of the red-ball cricket in South Africa.

The first Test begins at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday with most of the Pakistan squad desperately short of first-class cricket practice in a format where recent successes have been few and far between.

Since taking over as Test captain Babar Azam in December 2023, Shan Masood has led the team to just three victories in 12 matches with all of those wins coming on home soil.

Such was their woeful form, Pakistan finished bottom of the pile in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with South Africa top after securing eight wins in 12 matches. The Proteas defeated Australia by five wickets in the final at Lord's in June.

Pakistan head into the match after a chastening and controversial Asia Cup that saw them lose three times to India – including by five wickets in the final at Dubai International Stadium – where relations with their fierce rivals was at its bitter worst.

After that T20 tournament, Pakistan now they turn their attentions to cricket's longest form and taking on the might of South Africa.

And they could well head into battle without key spinner Sajid Khan, who is recovering from a viral infection, with a final call on whether he can play being left as late as possible.

Pakistan could give a Test debut to 38-year-old left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who took 33 wickets across five matches in a recent domestic tournament.

“Sajid, if he is OK, is the first name you will put down on the team sheet for a Test as he has been an integral part of our home Test campaigns, but obviously we have to ensure he is 100 per cent ready for the rigours of a five-day match,” Masood said.

And Masood says his team most make the most of home advantage heading into the next WTC cycle that ends with the final – again being held at Lord's, in June 2027.

“It's a good opportunity to play with the team that won the WTC last year,” said Masood. “It's a measuring stick that we are starting our campaign against them.

“The format of the WTC is such that you have to take advantage of home matches and win them, and that is why we have, in recent matches, opted for spin pitches as we need to take 20 wickets to win a match. But even then, you have to also win at least one series overseas to play in the final.”

Pakistan employed industrial fans and patio heaters to prepare dry-square turners against England a year ago. It worked as the hosts won 2-1, with left-armer Noman Ali taking 20 wickets and off-spinner Sajid 19 in two Tests.

Despite not using similar means this time the Gaddafi Stadium pitch is likely to assist spinners in the first Test and South Africa can expect the same kind of conditions for the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Masood defended Pakistan's reliance on spinning tracks. “The prime objective is to win a home series and if we do that by taking advantage of the home conditions then it is the right way,” he said.

“If we win a home series it will give us confidence for away tours like England next year.”

South Africa are being led by Aiden Markram with regular captain Temba Bavuma, who led the side to the WTC title, missing the tour with a calf injury.

And Markram is fully prepared for a trial by spin in Lahore. “We expect the tracks to spin of course, we saw how things turned out in the England series and that's obviously Pakistan's way of trying to win, and that's completely fair,” said Markram on Saturday.

“As a team that has not been exposed to those conditions it's exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right in these conditions with a tour to India next.”

Markram admitted that being without Bavuma and front-line spinner Keshav Maharaj – only available for the second Test because of a groin injury – will make life trickier for his team.

“We're gonna miss Temba a lot as a leader,” said Markram. “In the same way Keshav, who has been incredible even when the ball doesn't spin.

“But it's an opportunity for the new spinners of ours to put their hands up,” added Markram of the trio of Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A Long Way Home by Peter Carey

Faber & Faber

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association