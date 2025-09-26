UAE women celebrate victory in landmark first ODI against Zimbabwe

Rinitha Rajith, a 19-year-old computer engineering student from Ajman, hit the first one-day international half-century by a UAE woman to set up victory on their debut in the format.

The national team beat Zimbabwe by 36 runs in the opening game of the four-match series in Bulawayo.

The match was their first since they were granted ODI status by the ICC on the basis of their results in the T20 format.

The format might be unfamiliar, but they know their opposition well. The UAE have won three times in six T20Is against Zimbabwe, and are now 1-0 up in the 50-over game.

In 46 T20Is for the national team, Rajith has a best score of just 27. Yet she immediately thrived on the step up to the longer format.

The middle-order batter came to the crease with the UAE struggling to raise their scoring rate, and they were precariously poised on 120-5 not long after.

She then put on 102 in an unbroken partnership with Michelle Botha in 16.4 overs, as they took the UAE to 222-5.

Rajith finished unbeaten on a run-a-ball 59, while Botha, the Abu Dhabi-based schoolteacher, made 42 not out from 42 balls.

Samaira Dharnidharka took a wicket with the first ball of the Zimbabwe chase, but the hosts consolidated well as they reached 63-1 in 14 overs.

Esha Oza, the two-time ICC Associate Women's Player of the Year, was always likely to have an important role to play for the national team.

She had warmed up for the first ODI with a half-century against Zimbabwe A in the practice match at the same venue two days earlier.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Oza missed out with the bat this time around, but still had a significant impact. Bowling off spin first change, she picked up 3-25 from her 10 overs.

Her spell stalled the Zimbabwe chase, and the national team squeezed the scoring rate.

Shashikala Silva then took three wickets, before Dharnidharka ended the hosts innings with two wickets in two balls, as they were bowled out for 186.

The second ODI will take place at the same venue on Sunday. The four-match ODI series is followed by two T20Is.

