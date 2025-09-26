Ryder Cup: DeChambeau and Thomas of US to lock horns with Rahm and Hatton in first foursomes

The Ryder Cup will burst into life on Friday morning at Bethpage Black with a heavyweight clash between Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the United States against Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s Tyrrell Hatton, as partisan crowds and the prospect of a presidential visit set the stage for a combustible opening day.

The first lineups of the biennial contest were unveiled in unusual fashion on Thursday afternoon, with US captain Keegan Bradley and Europe’s Luke Donald opting for a Golf Channel interview rather than the traditional opening ceremony, which had been moved up a day due to threatening weather.

The four opening foursomes matches – considered the most demanding format in team golf as players alternate shots with the same ball – will set the tone for the 45th edition of the competition.

Rahm and Hatton are charged with leading Europe out first at 7.10am local time (3.10pm UAE), reprising the partnership that proved so potent in Rome two years ago. They defeated world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4 and 3 in the 2023 opener, sparking a 4-0 sweep of the session that propelled Europe towards a five-point victory.

“I like Jon as a leader going off first with Tyrrell,” Donald said. “They have been a very strong partnership. Jon is 4-0 in foursomes in his Ryder Cup career and 2-0 with Tyrrell. It’s a strong start for us, and we’ll need it.”

DeChambeau, returning to the American team after his LIV Golf exile, will be greeted by a raucous home crowd eager to see one of the game’s most polarising figures. Bradley said he had no hesitation in pairing him with Thomas.

“Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere,” Bradley said. “When I played in Ryder Cups, I was nervous on that first tee. But Bryson relishes that moment, and Justin is the heartbeat of our team. Together they will be very tough to beat.”

The second match will pit Scheffler, the dominant world No 1, alongside Russell Henley against Sweden’s rising star Ludvig Aberg and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick. In match three, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood – two of Europe’s biggest names – will face Collin Morikawa and Harris English. The session concludes with America’s most established partnership, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, against Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy, who arrives at Bethpage as FedEx Cup champion, framed Europe’s task in terms of history. Since 2012, no away side has won the Ryder Cup.

“Whoever manages to break that duck will go down as one of the best teams in Ryder Cup history,” McIlroy said. “We’re playing for legacy. We have a wonderful opportunity this week, but we also understand how difficult it will be.”

The Americans enter the opening session with pairings carrying a combined foursomes record of just 8-13. By contrast, Europe’s line-up boasts a formidable 30-15-2 record in the format. That disparity explains Donald’s decision to send out trusted partnerships early, while Bradley has taken a bolder approach by unveiling two brand-new pairings.

One of those is Morikawa and English, whose contrasting strengths Bradley believes can dovetail effectively. “Collin is one of the best ball-strikers in the world and Harris is an incredible putter. They have similar demeanours and they complement each other. We think they’ll thrive together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Schauffele and Cantlay, who anchor the session, have extensive experience together, going 6-3 in foursomes across Ryder and Presidents Cups. “We’re pumped to be in that role,” Schauffele said. “All we want is to get our point and get the fans into it quickly.”

Adding further intrigue is the expected arrival of Donald Trump. The US President and avid golf fan is due at Bethpage on Friday, with security measures already heightened. Fans have been urged to arrive early to navigate the checks, though Trump is not expected on site for the first tee shot.

His presence, combined with the natural fervour of a New York crowd and the firebrand personalities on both sides, has raised expectations of a febrile atmosphere. DeChambeau leaned into the energy during practice on Thursday, gesturing to fans and soaking up their cheers, while Hatton and Rahm are unlikely to shy away from confrontation.

