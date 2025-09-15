Ryder Cup stars Fitzpatrick, Hatton and MacIntyre set for Abu Dhabi Golf Championship

Ryder Cup stars and Rolex Series winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Robert MacIntyre are the latest players confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, taking place from November 6-9 at Yas Links.
The trio will join reigning Masters Champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy in a world-class field for the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs on Yas Island.
The quartet all played a role in Europe’s stunning 16½–11½ victory over the United States at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, and will return to help defend the trophy at Bethpage Black in New York next week.
World No 9 MacIntyre has enjoyed a strong season worldwide, finishing second at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club and the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, as well as tied seventh at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
MacIntyre said: “I really enjoy finishing the season in the Middle East and I’m looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi for the first of two big events later this year. It’s been a strong start to my year, and with some good memories at Yas Links, I hope to keep that momentum going and give myself a chance to finish the season on a high.”
Hatton, the 2019 Abu Dhabi Championship winner, returns following a runner-up finish at Yas Links last year. He currently sits fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings following his win at the Dubai Desert Classic in January and a tied-fourth result at the 2025 US Open.
“I’ve got some great memories from playing in the UAE, especially winning Abu Dhabi in 2019 and this year in Dubai,” said Hatton. “Yas Island is an incredible destination with so much to see and do, and this tournament always has a fantastic atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to getting back to Abu Dhabi and kicking off the DP World Tour Play-Offs."
Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open Champion, has had a consistent 2025 campaign with six top-10 finishes globally, including tied fourth The Open.
The nine-time DP World Tour winner will be looking to build on his recent momentum, and is looking to add another Rolex Series title to his name as the Play-Offs get under way.
“I’m really looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi and getting the DP World Tour Play-Offs started,” said Fitzpatrick. “Abu Dhabi is always a great place to play, and I hope to carry my recent form through and give myself a chance to have a strong end to the season.”
The Abu Dhabi Golf Championship returns to Yas Links for the fourth season after England’s Paul Waring won his maiden Rolex Series title in 2024.
General admission tickets are free of charge for the first two days of the event, with prices starting at just AED 75 for the final two days. Tickets are available from the European Tour website.
