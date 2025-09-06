World Cup qualifiers: Mbappe equals Henry's France scoring tally as Retegui hits double for Italy

Kylian Mbappe was on target for France as they started their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Ukraine, which brought the Real Madrid star level with Thierry Henry's tally of 51 international goals.

France took an early lead at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland on Friday night when Michael Olise started and finished the move to put Les Bleus in front after eight minutes.

Olise started and finished the opening goal on 10 minutes when he released Bradley Barcola down the left flank from deep.

The Bayern Munich man ghosted the length of the pitch to arrive unmarked into the Ukraine box and calmly sweep Barcola's return ball into the bottom corner.

Mbappe sealed the victory with eight minutes to go after being set-up by Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni following a swift French counter-attack.

That lifted the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker up to 51 goals for France, level with Henry in second place on France's all-time scoring list, behind only Olivier Giroud's 57.

The 26-year-old is firmly on course to overtake Giroud's record with the veteran striker having retired from international career after Euro 2024 which saw France lose to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals.

Mbappe has already won the 2018 World Cup and the 2020-21 Nations League title with France and insists winning more silverware in his priority.

“Big up to Titi [Henry]! But now I want to surpass him! It's an honour to equal a player like Henry,” Mbappe told TF1.

“Everyone knows what he means to us French people, even more so to strikers. He's someone who paved the way, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for him.

“Reaching this milestone so early is crazy, but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win games and titles.

“The record is getting closer, but it's not something I think about,” the France captain added. “I don't know if it's because I think I can beat it, or because I think there are more important things.

“But it's true that being the top scorer in the history of the French national team is no small feat.”

Next up for France is Iceland in Group D at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

In Group I, Saudi Pro League new boy Mateo Retegui scored twice as Italy thrashed Estonia 5-0 to help give new coach Gennaro Gattuso a winning start to his reign.

Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, left Atlanta to join ambitious Saudi side Al Qadsiah during the summer in a surprise move reported to be worth around €70 million.

The 26-year-old started his domestic campaign in impressive fashion scoring twice to help his new team beat Al Najma Saudi 3-1 in their SPL opener last weekend.

And Retegui repeated the trick on Friday night scoring Italy's second and fourth goals at his old Atlanta stamping ground, the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

All the goals came in the second half – Retegui providing a deft flick to set up Moise Kean for the first with Giacomo Raspadori and Alessandro Bastoni also scoring – leaving Italy third in Group I after three matches, six points behind leaders Norway who have played one game more, and boast a superior goal difference.

“We showed great hunger, hard work and humility all week. We proved we’re still standing and want to fight for qualification,” Retegui told RAI Sport.

Gattuso was brought in as coach in June to stop Italy's slide towards a third-consecutive missed World Cup finals after Luciano Spalletti announced his was quitting following a 3-0 humbling by the Norwegians.

“We played well and it was all down to the way the boys have conducted themselves this week,” said Gatusso, who was a member of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

“We've worked hard and there's been a good atmosphere around the squad.

“When you play as attacking as we did tonight against a better team you expose yourself to risks, but today we were up against a side that had a bit les than us so it was the right thing to do to be so attack-minded.”

With momentum on their side, Italy now turn to Monday’s decisive clash against Israel in Hungary, though Gattuso continues to urge calm as the qualification starts to heat up.

“Nothing can ever be taken for granted and they deserve credit for their attitude throughout. We have an objective, which is to make the people happy and give enthusiasm back to Italians,” he added.

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

