Rory McIlroy backs changes to $10m FedEx Cup format

Rory McIlroy has thrown his support behind the PGA Tour’s decision to overhaul the format of the season-ending Tour Championship, insisting the move to a level playing field gives all 30 competitors a genuine chance at the $10 million FedEx Cup prize.

The Northern Irishman, a three-time FedEx Cup winner, will tee off at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Thursday with the rest of the elite field as equals after officials scrapped the controversial “starting strokes” format.

Introduced in 2019, that system awarded players a staggered head start based on their ranking in the FedEx Cup standings, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler beginning last year’s Tour Championship at 10-under par and two shots clear of his nearest challenger.

But following sustained criticism from fans and players alike, the PGA Tour confirmed in May that the 2025 edition would revert to a conventional 72-hole stroke play event. Officials described the change as a return to the “most straightforward and engaging format”.

McIlroy welcomed the reset.

“It has a different feel,” he said. “Any one of the 30 has a chance to win the FedEx Cup this year, which is obviously a lot different than it’s been in previous years.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone, and it’s a great opportunity for one of the guys who maybe wasn’t a huge part of the season to put their hand up and have a chance. At the same time, it gives players who’ve had great years the chance to rubber-stamp it and finish on a really positive note.”

McIlroy admitted he had not been opposed to the old format.

“I thought the player that played the best during the course of the season should have had an advantage coming in here,” he said. “But the majority of people just didn’t like the starting strokes.”

The 35-year-old, who served on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, revealed that switching to match play had also been discussed but was ultimately dismissed.

“Match play was on the table, and that got canned for this year,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard for the players to reconcile that we play stroke play all year and then the biggest event is decided by match play.”

Tommy Fleetwood tees off at the 10th hole during a practice round for the 2025 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. EPA

England’s Tommy Fleetwood echoed McIlroy’s support. “It’s probably more exciting for the players,” he said. “Everybody knows it’s a level field and a chance to have a great week and leave unbelievably happy.”

Fleetwood has never won a PGA Tour event, recording seven top-10s and only one missed cut in 18 events. He tied for third and fourth at the first two legs of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Another heartbreaker Fleetwood endured came in June at the Travelers Championship, a signature event and the site of his sixth career runner-up finish on tour. After blazing rounds of 66, 65 and 63, he ceded the lead late on Sunday to Keegan Bradley, who made an improbable birdie on the 18th hole while Fleetwood three-putted for bogey and signed for a 72.

Four rounds of golf from now, the man with the lowest score will be the winner of the tournament, the FedEx Cup and $10 million; a perfect time for Fleetwood's first PGA Tour win.

"I'm not going to be picky about which one I choose to have as the first one. This one would be a good one," Fleetwood said. "But I think it would be pretty funny if I won this week and then got the FedEx Cup as well. I think that would be funny."

