Masters champion Rory McIlroy to return to Abu Dhabi for HSBC Championship

Masters winner Rory McIlroy will return to Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November as he bids to win a seventh Race to Dubai Rankings crown.

The five-time major winner leads the Race to Dubai, having already secured his place in the field for the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs thanks to that thrilling victory at Augusta in April, in addition to a fourth-place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the season.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 6-9 is the first event of the DP World Tour’s end-of-season showpiece, leading straight into the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the 'Back 9' events will gather in Abu Dhabi for the fourth Rolex Series event of the year as the season comes to a close.

McIlroy said: “I love ending the season in the Middle East and I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi again for the first of two big events later this year.

“I’ve started the year well and I’ve got a good record at Yas Links, so hopefully I can continue doing what I’m doing and give myself a chance of finishing the season strongly and having a shot of getting another Race to Dubai under my belt.”

Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2024 Masters, puts the green jacket on Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman beat Justin Rose in a play-off to clinch the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. Getty Images Rory McIlroy poses with the Masters trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters to complete golf's Grand Slam. Getty Images Rory McIlroy celebrates after sinking his winning putt to beat Justin Rose in a play-off for the 2025 Masters. Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, right, shakes hands with Justin Rose of England. EPA Rory McIlroy celebrates winning with caddie Harry Diamond. Getty Images Rory McIlroy poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy. Getty Images Rory McIlroy putts in a play-off against Justin Rose to win the 2025 Masters. EPA Rory McIlroy celebrates winning with caddie Harry Diamond. Getty Images

The Northern Irishman became the first European to win a career Grand Slam earlier this year when he added a Green Jacket to his four other major victories: the 2011 US Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as a world-class golfing destination by hosting internationally recognised tournaments that attract elite players from around the globe. We are proud to welcome Rory McIlroy - one of the sport’s greatest talents - to the 2025 edition.

General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the event, with prices starting at just Dh50 for the final two days, a 50% discount during the exclusive early bird access window.

For more ticket information, visit www.tickets.europeantour.com.

