Martial arts prodigy Saif Al Blooshi scores gold at IMMAF Youth Worlds

At 15, Saif Al Blooshi can already claim to have won two world titles in martial arts.
The Ajman schoolboy is now a double gold medallist at the International Mixed Martial Art Federation’s (IMMAF) Youth World Championships, adding to the title he won at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship last year.
Having made a successful debut in the IMMAF Youth Worlds in 2023, Al Blooshi had to settle for silver in the same event the following year.
But that only made him work harder as he bounced back by recording four submissions before a unanimous decision over Tajikistan’s Azizullo Mirzoev in the 40-kilogram 14-15 age category final for his second gold in the IMMAF event at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain last week.
“It’s been good so far in both my MMA and jiu-jitsu but more work ahead if I have to continue taking my game into the next level,” Al Blooshi told The National.
“It’s all about hard work and the sacrifices. When you are successful, it certainly fires your passion for more although success isn’t guaranteed, like in any sport. But Alhamdulillah, it has paid off for me and I’m really enjoying it.”
Al Blooshi is another youngster who has emerged from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s school programme and made a successful MMA debut when his coach Ibrahim Al Hosani, a former member of the UAE national jiu-jitsu team, got him into MMA.
“I have been in jiu-jitsu for over eight years and when my coach asked if I wanted to try MMA and a chance to compete in the IMMAF World Youths in Abu Dhabi in 2023, I thought 'why not?',” he said.
“I had a few months of training and won gold on my debut at the World Youths. From there onwards I kept training in jiu-jitsu and MMA and want to pursue both while balancing my studies.
“It didn’t take much time to adapt to amateur MMA in which striking with the hands isn’t allowed. I was at a decent level in my jiu-jitsu and here I am with two golds and a silver in the three championships.”
Al Blooshi is also a member of the UAE national jiu-jitsu age group team. Last year, he bagged a gold in the JJIF World Youth Championship and bronze in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
The Emirati teenager has no long-term objectives as he insists on taking one step at a time in his burgeoning martial arts career.
“For the IMMAF World Youths last week, I was training seven days a week and twice a day. It was the summer holidays at school and it allowed me to focus on my preparation,” he said.
Having won his second gold, Al Blooshi joined Zamzam Al Hammadi – the first Emirati female to sign a professional contract with the PFL – as a double gold medallist in the IMMAF World Youths.
“I’m still young and have a long road ahead even to think of becoming a MMA pro,” he added. “I’ll leave that for the time being and just focus on what I’m doing right now, which is representing my country. Insha Allah, we’ll see where I can reach.
“Both the jiu-jitsu and MMA federations have supported me throughout my journey and of course my parents, particularly my mother. She’s my biggest fan and support.”
The UAE racked up one gold, two silvers and eight bronzes in the 2025 IMMAF World Youths. Zamzam’s younger sister Ghala Al Hammadi and Mahra Al Azeezi secured the two silver medals.
